Goldberg Explains Why He Wouldn’t Let His Son Sign A WWE NIL Deal

In an interview with the Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Goldberg revealed that his son Gage was offered a WWE NIL deal but he wouldn’t let it happen for a very specific reason. Gage has noted in the past that football is what he wants to do, but the WWE is his backup plan.

Goldberg said: “The kid is like me. He wants to be a football player. That’s a dream of his. Then, his ‘back up plan,’ he’s an extremely lucky person to have a back up plan to go to the WWE or be a professional wrestler. I’d say he’s got it in his blood. They tried to get him in the NIL, but when I found out how much they were going to give him, I put the brakes on that one. They would be ignorant if they didn’t have an idea that it could be in his future.“