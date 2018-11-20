Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg Looking To Raise Money To Battle ALS, Xavier Woods & The Miz Play Tekken 7, ROH Holding Toys For Tots Drive at Final Battle

November 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bill Goldberg Hall of Fame

– Goldberg has created his own team for the Tackle ALS campaign to help support his old Falcons teammate Tim Green…

– Here are Xavier Woods & The Miz, playing Tekken 7…

– ROH sent out the following today…

ROH and The United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation has formed a powerful tag team to help the less fortunate children of New York City this holiday season. On December 14 at Final Battle, we ask if you could please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate that will make a child’s Christmas that much brighter. For more information on Toys for Tots, please visit: toysfortots.org.

