WWE News: Goldberg Looking To Raise Money To Battle ALS, Xavier Woods & The Miz Play Tekken 7, ROH Holding Toys For Tots Drive at Final Battle

– Goldberg has created his own team for the Tackle ALS campaign to help support his old Falcons teammate Tim Green…

Please take a second to check this out…. let’s lend a hand!!!! I got three words for you; LET’S BEAT THIS! Help my team win as we raise money to #TackleALS. Go to https://t.co/SIM3pVoq21. Tim’s an old teammate and good friend.

PLEASE RETWEET!!🙏🏻 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) November 19, 2018

– Here are Xavier Woods & The Miz, playing Tekken 7…

– ROH sent out the following today…

ROH and The United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation has formed a powerful tag team to help the less fortunate children of New York City this holiday season. On December 14 at Final Battle, we ask if you could please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate that will make a child’s Christmas that much brighter. For more information on Toys for Tots, please visit: toysfortots.org.