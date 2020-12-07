WWE News: Goldberg’s Rarest Matches on WWE Playlist, Apollo Crews on Latest Chasing Glory, New Day Does Q&A

– A new episode of WWE Playlist features Goldberg’s rarest matches. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“From battling alongside Hollywood Hogan to a Steel Cage showdown on Raw, these rare Goldberg bouts are underrated.”

– Apollo Crews is the guest on the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory, which is available on the free version of the WWE Network and here. The episode is described as follows:

“On this episode of “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia”, Lilian sits down with WWE Superstar, Apollo Crews. This episode promises to show you a side of Apollo that you’ve never seen. Apollo discusses winning the United States Championship as well as what he’s learned during the pandemic and how he’s adjusted being a parent not on the road. He opens up about his family life and the relationship that he has with his parents. Apollo recognizes needing to come out of his shell and shares why people should care about Apollo Crews.”

– The latest episode of New Day’s Feel the Power is also online, and can be listened to below. The episode is a fan Q&A one, and is described as follows: