Various News: Goldberg Returning To ABC’s The Goldbergs, Preview of Booker T’s Return to the Ring

– Bill Goldberg is making his return to ABC’s sitcom The Goldbergs next week. The WWE Hall of Famer is set to reprise his role as Nick Mellor in the episode, titled “Pina Colada Song,” which airs Wednesday at 8 PM ET/PT.

The return comes as Goldberg has been rumored to be involved with All Elite Wrestling, having followed the AEW accounts on Twitter. AEW president Tony Khan said in an interview that he “[hasn’t] agreed to anything with Bill or anything but I like Bill a lot.”

– Reality of Wrestling posted the following video previewing Booker T’s return to the ring for his promotion. Booker will face Rex Andrews at the company’s Last Stand show this weekend: