Various News: Goldberg Shares Photos of Cut From Tractor Accident, Zelina Remembers Hana Kimura
– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg shared photos of a bloody cut he suffered from a tractor accident on his Instagram account. He wrote in the caption:
“#tpost 1 , Goldberg 0 #happytuesday #aintgottimetobleed #lifeonthefarm #clutz #tractor #shootingrange #mishap #gotcolor #hardway #wrestling #oldschool #fleshwound #hardhead #spear #jackhammer #whosnext #superglue #texas 😏 #tisbutafleshwound”
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a message this week on the late wrestler, Hana Kimura, shortly before the three-year anniversary of her passing, which was three years ago today. Zelina Vega wrote, “She seemed like such a sweet soul when I met her back in 2016 in Stardom.. remembering you today and always #RIPHanaKimura”
As noted a memorial show was held earlier today for Hana Kimura in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall. The replay for the Hana Kimura Memorial PINX 2023 event is available now on FITE.
She seemed like such a sweet soul when I met her back in 2016 in Stardom.. remembering you today and always #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/mZltxh5F8h
— 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) May 23, 2023
