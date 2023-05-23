wrestling / News

Various News: Goldberg Shares Photos of Cut From Tractor Accident, Zelina Remembers Hana Kimura

May 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg shared photos of a bloody cut he suffered from a tractor accident on his Instagram account. He wrote in the caption:

“#tpost 1 , Goldberg 0 #happytuesday #aintgottimetobleed #lifeonthefarm #clutz #tractor #shootingrange #mishap #gotcolor #hardway #wrestling #oldschool #fleshwound #hardhead #spear #jackhammer #whosnext #superglue #texas 😏 #tisbutafleshwound”

– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a message this week on the late wrestler, Hana Kimura, shortly before the three-year anniversary of her passing, which was three years ago today. Zelina Vega wrote, “She seemed like such a sweet soul when I met her back in 2016 in Stardom.. remembering you today and always #RIPHanaKimura”

As noted a memorial show was held earlier today for Hana Kimura in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall. The replay for the Hana Kimura Memorial PINX 2023 event is available now on FITE.

