Goldberg Talks Why He Preferred Wrestling In Japan
March 25, 2024 | Posted by
WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg made an appearance on Tim Green’s Nothing Left Unsaid podcast (per Wrestling Inc).
During it, the legendary pro wrestler explained why he liked working in Japan over the United States.
“I like the fact that it was a completely different place, and you go where nobody knows you and try to make a name for yourself,” Goldberg said. “I was a huge fan of martial arts and I worked for a company who owned Pride Fighting Championship and so they did a little cross-promotion. It was, I can honestly say, the best time in my wrestling career being over in Japan.”
