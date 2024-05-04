Kurt Angle and Dusty Rhodes Among Picks For International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced the inductees for the Class of 2024, which include Kurt Angle, Dusty Rhodes and more. The full class can be found below. The ceremony takes place in Albany, NY this October. The Class of 2024 includes:

* Kurt Angle

* Bill Apter (Excelsior Award)

* Jack Brisco

* Harley Race

* Dusty Rhodes

* El Santo

* Mario Savoldi (Trailblazer Award)

* Korey Wise (Rocky Johnson Award)