Max Caster Recalls WWE Tryout, Why He Chose To Go To AEW

Max Caster recently looked back at his WWE tryout and why he ultimately went with AEW. Caster talked about the matter on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his NXT tryout: “I gave it a lot of thought and I almost did the NXT thing. The full story is they had a guy on Dynamite that they did a match with on one of the live shows and then the very next week or something he signed with WWE. Like, they swooped in, boom, grab this guy right up, and he’s still there, and I’m sure he’s doing great.”

On getting called by WWE: “I think AEW got wind of that and then they go, in my opinion, ‘Let’s swoop in on these guys and take this guy that they want.’ And I was, I think, the beneficiary of that.”

On why he chose AEW over WWE: “It was night and day different [in AEW] than working as an extra for WWE. I think I changed in the men’s locker room as opposed to a curtained-off area at the back of the arena… I’m like, ‘Wow, this is actually way different.’ And no one, no one even cared. Everyone is just like, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, you’re here. You’re wrestling today, good for you.'”