Goldberg Recalls Who Helped Him On His Way Up In WCW

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc, Goldberg spoke about his start in the wrestling business and who helped him out on his way up the ranks in WCW.

He said: “I know who helped me on the way up, and I know who didn’t. The Steiner Brothers helped me out exponentially. Rick Rude, [Curt] Hennig, everybody. The old school guys, man. Meng, [Barbarian]. Bobby Eaton. I was fortunate enough to have an unbelievable group around me. Guys that really did care. And there were others, but you need adversity to learn and to grow. I was too giving a person in the beginning of my wrestling career, because I believed everything that anybody told me that was in the business,” Goldberg said. “Anything. Because I didn’t think that people were as vindictive and it was that type of business. Because again, it’s a frickin’ team and it’s fiction. I mean, come on, man. The more money I make as a top guy, the more money everybody makes. And I can’t be that top guy if it wasn’t for the guys that helped me climb up that ladder. So it’s a simple equation, and unfortunately, emotions and egos and testosterone being thrown into it, you know what happens.“