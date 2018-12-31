Goldust Set For Inside the Ropes UK Shows in March

– Goldust is headed to the UK in March for a serious of Q&A shows with Inside the Ropes. The company announced that “An Evening With Goldust” will run from March 5th through the 9th, with tickets going on sale January 5th. You can see the full announcement below and get more details here.

We are very excited to bring you the FIRST EVER spoken word events with Dustin Rhodes also known as the bizarre one himself, GOLDUST!

Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling business for over 30 years and from being The Natural to Seven or Black Reign, he’s been a prominent part of the industry in WCW, TNA and of course the WWF/E primarily known as Goldust!

Inside The Ropes looks forward to coming to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow & London where there’ll be exclusive Meet & Greet opportunities (including in-facepaint photo ops) followed by the traditional spoken word show hosted by Kenny McIntosh.

Don’t miss this RARE chance to meet one of the most tenured and well known stars in modern wrestling history &

get a photo with him in the famous black and gold facepaint.

Whether it’s as part of the VIP Meet & Greets or simply just coming along to hear Dustin on his 30 plus year career, you won’t wanna miss when

Inside The Ropes Motion Pictures

Presents:

‘CROSS RHODES’