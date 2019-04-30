Backstage Update on The Good Brothers Moving to Raw, Plans to Leave WWE Said to be Unchanged

– As previously reported, The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) moved to the Raw roster last night. PWInsider reported some more details on that move today. Per the report, the decision was rumored to have been made during the first night of the Superstar Shakeup. However, WWE waited until last night to announce the move.

Additionally, the report notes that there has been “no change” in the contract status for Gallows and Anderson, and the Good Brothers still plan to finish up with WWE in the fall of this year. As noted last March, Gallows and Anderson reportedly turned down multi-million dollar offers to extend their WWE contracts, and they intend to leave the company later this year. Their contracts are said to expire in September.