AEW News: Good Brothers Jump Jon Moxley At AEW New Year’s Smash, Marko Stunt In Next Week’s Tag Title Match

The Good Brothers made their AEW debuts at this week’s New Year’s Smash, coming out to give Kenny Omega a hand. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson came out to save Kenny Omega from an attack by Jon Moxley after Omega defeated Rey Fenix in the main event. Moxley came out with a barbed wire bad and was about to take it to Omega when the Good Brothers jumped in from the crowd and assaulted Jon Moxley.

Afterward, the Young Bucks came down and tried to talk with the three, only to superkick Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman, Jr. when they got involved. You can see clips from the segment below.

Gallows and Anderson have been allied with Omega on Impact Wrestling, and are set to team together against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns at Impact Hard to Kill.

– Marko Stunt is replacing Luchasaurus in Jurassic Express’ AEW Tag Team Championship match against FTR on next week’s episode. Stunt got incensed on tonight’s Dynamite when FTR said that he was nothing more than Jurassic Express’ mascot and told Luchasaurus that he would take his place in the match. You can see a clip from the segment below: