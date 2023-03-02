Gorilla Monsoon Biography To Be Released Next Year From ECW Press

– Wrestling writer Brian Solomon announced today that he’s working on a new biography for late WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon. The book is due out later next year from ECW Press. You can read his announcement on the news below:

He was beloved by multiple generations of WWE fans. For one generation he was a rampaging monster, who tore through their heroes until becoming one himself. For a later generation, he was the voice of the company, narrating their most cherished memories.

He became a trusted member of the McMahon inner circle, even owning a piece of the company at one time. His presence behind the scenes was so valued that the area behind the curtain, where he’d see wrestlers off and greet them when they returned, is literally named after him.

To his friends, he was always “Gino”. But to the rest of us, he was Gorilla Monsoon.

Next year, from ECW Press and the author of Blood & Fire: The Unbelievable Real-Life Story of Wrestling’s Original Sheik, comes IRRESISTIBLE FORCE: THE LIFE & TIMES OF GORILLA MONSOON.

It’s gonna be a happening.