wrestling / News

WWE News: Grayson Waller & Austin Theory Chat With Bert Kreischer, Playlist Showcases the Road to CM Punk vs. Gunther, Jimmy Hart & Brian Blair Share Stories About Hulk Hogan

July 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Austin Theory Grayson Waller WWE NXT A-Town Down Under Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, formerly known as A-Town Down Under, joined Bert Kreischer this week on Something’s Burning:

WWE stars Grayson Waller + Austin Theory stop by the kitchen for a recap of my WWE Monday Night Raw appearance with Tom… and bask in the glory of my epic choke slam. I make a traditional Australian brekkie and we chat about Aussie women, a wrestler’s diet, and why Emily Sears and I blocked each other.

– WWE Playlist showcased the road to CM Punk vs. Gunther at SummerSlam 2025:

– Jimmy Hart and Brian Blair were on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw this week to share stories about late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bert Kreischer, Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart, Summerslam, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading