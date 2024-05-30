– During a recent interview with The Daily Star, WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller discussed changing his ring name after joining NXT and more. Below are some highlights:

Grayson Waller on talents in NXT having a say in their ring names: “The cool thing about NXT that people online don’t seem to know, cause they always complain about the NXT names, is that we get to have some say in our names. We basically get to put forward names, which I think is a really cool thing. So, the next time you’re on Twitter/X complaining about someone’s name, just know they probably chose it.”

On why he wanted Waller as his ring name: “For me, Waller was something that I wanted, something close to Wahlberg to connect to my Australian indie roots. Then, there’s a player in the NBA called Grayson Allen and I think he’s an encapsulation of what Grayson Waller is. He spits on people, he trips people over, that type of vibe. So at the time I felt like Grayson was a perfect fit for me here, and I think its worked quite well.”

On if Piper’s Pit was an inspiration for The Grayson Waller Effect: “I did watch Piper’s Pit, very much so. I think there is obviously that inspiration in seeing those types of shows but for me, I want something different outside the wrestling setting. So the way I look at it, is like an American sports talk show like a Steven A. Smith talk show. That’s why I had the round desk. I was wanting a little bit of a different vibe to what the typical wrestling talk show was. I think at times the talk shows become too similar. So mine was more of a sport talk show vibe.”

On having unfinished business with The Rock: “You know I’d love to say yes but The Rocks my boss now so, now I only say positive things about my boss. I think the Rock is the greatest athlete of all time, he’s a fantastic movie star, I really think he should have wrestled for the Championship at Wrestlemania. The Rock is the best, I love the Rock. He signs the paychecks!”

On being messaged by his old high school students: “I’ve had a few messages from some of the kids. It was high school which is kind of cool. When they actually found out I was a wrestler is what I often talk about. I kind of kept it separate because I didn’t want my work life to interfere. It was the worst day of my life because all day you had students talking about this wrestling thing, and joking around, it was a tough day. The bell rang at the end of the day, the worst day was over, and then my theme music started to play and one of the boys walked in playing it, luckily it one of the good kids who made me laugh.”