Grayson Waller on the Grind of the Wrestler Lifestyle

– During a recent interview with News 4 Jacksonville’s Going Ringside, WWE Superstar and Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller discussed embracing the grind and lifestyle being a pro wrestler. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“People think this job is easy, but then, anyone who’s involved knows that heavy lies the crown. You can ask Cody now. You can ask anyone who’s champion, that schedule gets difficult. But, at the end of the day, I’m doing what I love. I’m traveling around the world. I’m getting to see places I never would have seen in any other way. I’m a champion. This was my dream. I want to be tired. I want to be exhausted. I want to do all of these things because that’s kind of what it takes. That’s what separates us from every other sport.”

At WrestleMania 40, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in the Six-Pack Ladder Match. The titles have since been re-dubbed the WWE Tag Team Championships.