Grayson Waller On Confronting Media Personalities Over Wrestling, Wrestling Being ‘Cool Again’

Grayson Waller has become known for confronting media figures who disrespect wrestling, and he recently weighed in on why he does that. Waller has had a number of confrontations, whether staged or not, with journalists while doing media for WWE and he talked about the situation on Going Ringside, as well as The Rock labeling wrestling as “cool again.” You cna see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On The Rock saying wrestling is cool again: “He ain’t wrong, he’s not wrong. The last four, five months? Anyone who’s been in an arena knows that wrestling is cool again. The vibe is different. WrestleMania was fantastic because WrestleMania wasn’t just wrestling… The Rock is right, it is cool again. I have so many friends back home who haven’t watched in a long time message me saying they’re watching again and I love hearing that.”

On fans being brought in by Rock and Cena and staying with the show: “They stay for A-Town Down Under. They stay for Jey Uso. They stay for Sami Zayn. They stay for all these other guys. This isn’t just a main event show, from top to bottom, from start to finish. Right now, WWE is the best it’s ever been, in my opinion.”

On confronting media personalities who disrespect wrestling: “I enjoy doing media with someone whose put any ounce of effort into the interview we’re doing. You’ve obviously done some research. You know some names, you know some stuff about me. This is a great conversation. But when you go on some of these shows and they don’t know who you are and they’ve just got some questions, their producer wrote up. When that turns to disrespect, I have no shame going back at them and letting them know that we don’t take that anymore. The jokes about wrestling, the jokes about wrestlers, they’re from the past. We’re real athletes. Ask anyone who’s tried to step into the ring, especially athletes from other sports, we’re the real thing.”