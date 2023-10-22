Grayson Waller Responds to Taylor Swift Fans in New Video

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller took some shots at music superstar Taylor Swift last week on WWE’s The Bump. He stated on Swift and Travis Kelce during the show, “Good for Trav. I’m not the kind of guy who’d settle for a 6, but each to their own. To me personally, I like a little bit of spice — I like a 9 or a 10.” It seems he’s been getting a lot of criticism from Swift fans since he made those comments, and he shared a video response on his X account earlier today, which you can check out below.

Grayson Waller said to the Taylor Swift fans, “To sum everything up, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you define yourself by another woman and her accomplishments. It’s kind of sad to be honest. Now, I’ve got all these swamp donkeys in my DMs saying mean things, saying I’m a 0/10. Hey, leave the wrestling to the professionals.” The wrestler continued, “Stick to trading friendship bracelets like a bunch of four-year-olds. You know?”

Waller added, “‘Oh, Taylor’s cat has more money than you. First of all, only two types of people have cats: Witches; and crazy old cat ladies. Second of all, with all this negativity going around, I think it’s time for someone to bring some positivity! You know? I’m an inspirational guy. So, for anyone who’s had to deal with this before, I just need you to know that the haters are gonna hate. Hate! Hate! Hate! So, all you gotta do…is shake it off!”

Swift’s “Shake It Off” then started playing in the background. Waller then stated, “This song sucks! No wonder you people are so grumpy!”