wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Responds to Taylor Swift Fans in New Video
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller took some shots at music superstar Taylor Swift last week on WWE’s The Bump. He stated on Swift and Travis Kelce during the show, “Good for Trav. I’m not the kind of guy who’d settle for a 6, but each to their own. To me personally, I like a little bit of spice — I like a 9 or a 10.” It seems he’s been getting a lot of criticism from Swift fans since he made those comments, and he shared a video response on his X account earlier today, which you can check out below.
Grayson Waller said to the Taylor Swift fans, “To sum everything up, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you define yourself by another woman and her accomplishments. It’s kind of sad to be honest. Now, I’ve got all these swamp donkeys in my DMs saying mean things, saying I’m a 0/10. Hey, leave the wrestling to the professionals.” The wrestler continued, “Stick to trading friendship bracelets like a bunch of four-year-olds. You know?”
Waller added, “‘Oh, Taylor’s cat has more money than you. First of all, only two types of people have cats: Witches; and crazy old cat ladies. Second of all, with all this negativity going around, I think it’s time for someone to bring some positivity! You know? I’m an inspirational guy. So, for anyone who’s had to deal with this before, I just need you to know that the haters are gonna hate. Hate! Hate! Hate! So, all you gotta do…is shake it off!”
Swift’s “Shake It Off” then started playing in the background. Waller then stated, “This song sucks! No wonder you people are so grumpy!”
Big congrats to wrestling fans! I always thought you were the ugliest losers on social media, but then I met the Swifties.
Enjoy the number 2 spot ☺️
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) October 21, 2023
I’m Sorry pic.twitter.com/xg3GzEKZ9b
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) October 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Wouldn’t Allow AEW Talent Work Independent Shows If He Were Tony Khan
- Booker T Talks LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns, Whether Knight Should Become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
- Note On If There Was Heat Between Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks After Last Week’s AEW Collision
- Fuego del Sol Shares Story of Bryan Danielson Being a Jokester in AEW