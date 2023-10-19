– During an appearance WWE’s The Bump this week, Grayson Waller bashed Taylor Swift when asked about the relationship between NFL player Travis Kelce and Swift. Waller had previously taken a photo with Kelce’s mother and her dog, sharing the photo on social media. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Grayson Waller on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: “Good for Trav. I’m not the kind of guy who’d settle for a 6, but each to their own. To me personally, I like a little bit of spice — I like a 9 or a 10. I know Austin [Theory] does, too. Good for him [Travis] for settling and trying his best.”

Waller on Kelce’s mother trending after posting their photo: “No one was talking about Mama Kelce. Then, all of a sudden, I post a photo, [and] every day I’m getting a text from this lady. Leave me alone! I’m not like your son, I’m not a goober who’s gonna have a girl in the crowd. Mama Kelce, please leave me alone!”

You can see the photo Walter posted on X below. He wrote earlier, “Travis getting all the attention, needed to give Mama Kelce the Grayson Waller Rub.”