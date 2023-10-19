wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Comments on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Says Kelce Is Settling for a ‘6’
– During an appearance WWE’s The Bump this week, Grayson Waller bashed Taylor Swift when asked about the relationship between NFL player Travis Kelce and Swift. Waller had previously taken a photo with Kelce’s mother and her dog, sharing the photo on social media. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Grayson Waller on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: “Good for Trav. I’m not the kind of guy who’d settle for a 6, but each to their own. To me personally, I like a little bit of spice — I like a 9 or a 10. I know Austin [Theory] does, too. Good for him [Travis] for settling and trying his best.”
Waller on Kelce’s mother trending after posting their photo: “No one was talking about Mama Kelce. Then, all of a sudden, I post a photo, [and] every day I’m getting a text from this lady. Leave me alone! I’m not like your son, I’m not a goober who’s gonna have a girl in the crowd. Mama Kelce, please leave me alone!”
You can see the photo Walter posted on X below. He wrote earlier, “Travis getting all the attention, needed to give Mama Kelce the Grayson Waller Rub.”
Travis getting all the attention, needed to give Mama Kelce the Grayson Waller Rub pic.twitter.com/IkVLLL86tz
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) October 8, 2023