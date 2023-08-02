– During a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Grayson Waller discussed guests he’d like to have on the Grayson Waller Effect segment. He named WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as a candidate. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“There’s so many options. I’ve ticked off a lot of boxes. I’ve had Hall of Famers, social media superstars. I had Logan Paul. He’s probably the biggest name in WWE, technically. But I think the one on the list that I need to get is Trish Stratus. I think Trish Stratus on the Grayson Waller Effect, that would be fantastic. I would love to say thank you to Trish. She has everyone wearing those shirts. I’ll wear one, no problem. Come on. I think Trish on the Grayson Waller Effect would be fantastic.”