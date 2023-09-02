– Under the Ring recently interviewed Greg Gagne, who discussed training NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and how she’s currently doing in WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Greg Gagne on Tiffany Stratton: “She had a good background, and she was a good athlete. But boy, what you see on TV with her when that attitude comes across, she’s got one. I actually sent her home three times. I told her I was done. ‘If you’re not going to listen to me, head home.'”

On how Strattong has done so far: “We worked hard and got her the position down at WWE; I got her a tryout down there. She’s done a fantastic job. I said, ‘Don’t change your attitude, be who you are — that’s when people will buy you. If you try to be somebody that you’re not, you’re not going to make it.'”