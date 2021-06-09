wrestling / News
Greg Hamilton Tweets and Deletes Negative Reaction to Lio Rush’s Retirement
June 9, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported last night that Lio Rush announced his retirement from wrestling after he suffered an injury at AEW Double or Nothing. Wrestling Inc that WWE announcer Greg Hamilton posted a negative tweet about Rush’s retirement but later deleted it.
He wrote: “Wow…..unreal…..if we all didn’t have our own lives and families to take care of I just might pretend I give a. (On behalf of the wrestling family and community who work for a living) On to the gym.”
A fan later took a screenshot and sent it to him asking where it went, and he said, “You tell me…”
You tell me…..
— Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) June 9, 2021
