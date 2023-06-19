Gringo Loco Open To Working For WWE, Is Trying to Be With ROH and AEW

Gringo Loco keeps quite busy on the indie scene, and he recently discussed potentially working for WWE or ROH and AEW. The GCW regular spoke with Nick Hausman for Haus of Wrestling and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On if he’s interested in working for WWE: “I mean, I will always keep the doors open to WWE. Who wouldn’t? You’d be a fool not to. But I think right now, at this chapter where I’m at, I think Ring of Honor and AEW is where I’m trying to be. There’s a lot of people who are my friends who, we could absolutely create magic with in that ring. I’m a fan of Tony Khan, to be honest with you. I think he’s a great guy.”

On ROH’s current direction: “I really like it. I think it’s pure wrestling to the best of everybody’s ability. You’re talking Ring of Honor. I’ve seen pure lucha libre that is blowing people’s minds. Everybody is talking about that match with Vikingo versus Komander, everything that Dralistico’s doing. I think that the product, it just fits me so well. I’m sure you saw that interview that I did where I was like, ‘This is where I belong. This is where I feel the most at home.’ Every time that I’m backstage in any capacity, I just tell myself, ‘I want this forever. This is what I’ve been working for my entire career. It just feels right.”