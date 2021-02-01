wrestling / News
WWE News: Group Photo From Women’s Royal Rumble Rehearsals, Kevin Owens’ Classic Chasing Glory Video Online
– A group photo from the women’s Royal Rumble rehearsal is online that showed the host of talent who were assembled for the match. You can see the pic below courtesy of Daily Wrestling News, which shows most of the women who competed in the match in Nikki Cross, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Jillian Hall, Torrie Wilson, Dana Brooke, Santana Garrett, Toni Storm, Lacey Evans, Natalya, Carmella, Bayley, Naomi, Tamina Snuka, winner Bianca Belair, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, and Lana.
Also pictured are Kacy Catanzaro, who was not in the actual match, along with producer Tyson Kidd.
– Lilian Garcia has posted the video of her classic interview with Kevin Owens for Chasing Glory. The interview was previously in an audio-only format as it was before she began posting the videos of the chats. It’s described as follows:
“This is the debut episode from the “Chasing Glory Classics Series” with none other than WWE Superstar, Kevin Owens. You heard it before, NOW WATCH IT FOR THE FIRST TIME. This is an exclusive NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN interview that will take us into the mind of this former champion. We’ll get his immediate reaction to his much talked about 365 special on the WWE Network, an in-depth look into his reign as the Universal Champion, the pressure that he puts on himself to be the best and why he struggles to be able to “enjoy the moment”. He will give us a glimpse into his childhood in Canada and reveal how his life drastically changed after he was introduced to pro wrestling by his father and the gratefulness, he feels to have the support of his entire family. Kevin will also tell us who his biggest inspirations and influences are and about his give and take relationships with both Paul Heyman and the current Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch. Plus, you don’t want to miss this superstar’s thoughts about his weight, the issues he sees with social media and of course, how he truly felt about being LEFT OFF of WrestleMania. So, Get Fired Up because we got all that and so much more as it’s about to get real, raw, and inspiring with Kevin Owens!”
