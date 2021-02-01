WWE News: Group Photo From Women’s Royal Rumble Rehearsals, Kevin Owens’ Classic Chasing Glory Video Online

– A group photo from the women’s Royal Rumble rehearsal is online that showed the host of talent who were assembled for the match. You can see the pic below courtesy of Daily Wrestling News, which shows most of the women who competed in the match in Nikki Cross, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Jillian Hall, Torrie Wilson, Dana Brooke, Santana Garrett, Toni Storm, Lacey Evans, Natalya, Carmella, Bayley, Naomi, Tamina Snuka, winner Bianca Belair, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, and Lana.

Also pictured are Kacy Catanzaro, who was not in the actual match, along with producer Tyson Kidd.

Great pic of the talent in the women's Rumble match at rehearsals. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/nlYWLT33VJ — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) February 1, 2021

– Lilian Garcia has posted the video of her classic interview with Kevin Owens for Chasing Glory. The interview was previously in an audio-only format as it was before she began posting the videos of the chats. It’s described as follows: