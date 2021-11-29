Guinness Book Of World Records Recognizes Randy Orton & Natalya’s WWE PPV Records

As previously noted, Randy Orton achieved a WWE milestone at the recent Survivor Series pay-per-view, breaking the record for most pay-per-view appearances by a male performer in company history with 77. Meanwhile, Natalya also set a record for most pay-per-view appearances by a female competitor with 68.

Guinness World Records took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate the two superstars on their accomplishments and shared a press release looking at the careers of both.

Here’s the full release from Guinness:

Professional wrestling runs in the family for two of WWE’s longest serving wrestlers.

Randy Orton (USA), one half of the current WWE RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Riddle, is a third-generation superstar who made his wrestling debut in 2000.

Fast forward 21 years and he has appeared on a record-breaking 177 pay-per-view (PPV) events, surpassing the previous record for most WWE PPV appearances (male) held by Kane (USA).

There’s not much Orton hasn’t done in WWE. He’s a Grand Slam champion (meaning he has won the WWE Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship and a WWE Tag Team Championship all at least once), has won the Royal Rumble twice and has won the Money in the Bank ladder match once.

Two separate WrestleMania events have been headlined by the ‘Apex Predator’: WrestleMania 25 against Triple H and WrestleMania 30 against Daniel Bryan and Batista.

He has also been involved in several iconic wrestling groups including Evolution and The Authority and fought some of the biggest names in pro wrestling including John Cena, Edge, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

His signature move is the RKO, which is actually his real-life initials, and was the subject of popular memes on the video app Vine in 2014.

Natalya (Canada) has set the record for the most WWE PPV appearances (female) with 68 following her traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match. Her team of Smackdown superstars lost to RAW’s.

She is the daughter of Jim Neidhart and niece of iconic wrestling brothers Bret and Owen Hart.

Like her fellow superstar Orton, she also made her wrestling debut in 2000 before she joined WWE in 2007.

Natalya is a former Diva’s Champion, Smackdown Women’s Champion and Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Before his retirement in 2017, Natalya was also occasionally seen on-screen with real-life husband T.J. Wilson.

She has been credited with training current and future women’s superstars, including former UFC champion Ronda Rousey.

Natalya has also featured on all the series of Total Divas, a spin-off reality show about the superstars’ lives outside the wrestling ring.