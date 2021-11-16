Randy Orton to Reach WWE PPV Milestone With Survivor Series, Will Break Kane’s Record

– Per the Internet Wrestling Database, WWE Superstar and Raw tag team champ Randy Orton will soon break a WWE pay-per-view record with Survivor Series 2021 (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Orton is currently tied with Kane for wrestlers with the most WWF/WWE PPV appearances in history. Both Kane and Orton are at the top of the list right now with 176 apiece.

After his match at Survivor Series 2021, Randy Orton will soon break that record. He and tag team partner Riddle are scheduled to face SmackDown tag team champions The Usos in a non-title match at the event.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is scheduled for Sunday, November 21. It will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.