Gunther Defeats Jimmy Uso On WWE Raw, Assaults Him While Jey Uso Is Forced To Watch

Gunther picked up a win over Jimmy Uso on this week’s WWE Raw and then bloodied him while Jey Uso was forced to watch. Monday’s show saw Jimmy battle Gunther but come up short, with Gunther making Jimmy pass out to a sleeper.

Gunther attacked Jimmy post-match and Jey came down to the ring to make the save. However, the World Heavyweight Champion attacked again as Jey was helping Jimmy to the back and laid out security before ziptying Jey to the middle rope. Jey was forced to watch as Gunther threw Jimmy into the barricade again and then hit him with the title, bloodying him. He tossed Jimmy toward Jey in a taunt and then kicked Jey’s hand away before laying in a sleeper and more elbows. Officials finally separated Gunther from the Usos.