wrestling / News
H20 So Much To Say Full Results 07.10.2023: Los Macizos vs. Alex Stretch & Matt Tremont Headliner, More
The H20 So Much To Say show was hosted by H2O Wrestling on July 10 in Williamstown, NJ. You can see the complete results (via PWPonderings) and find some highlights below.
* Edward Hawkins defeated Leroy Robinson
* Frank Bonetti & JB Anderson defeated Brian Neil & Duncan Aleem
* Malcolm Monroe III defeated Cecilio Vega
* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Title #1 Contendership Bout: Mouse defeated Anthraxx and GG Everson
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Bout: Matt Tremont defeated B3CCA
* Jimmy Lloyd defeated Deklan Grant and Rocket
* Austin Luke defeated Tommy Vendetta
* Anything Goes Tag Team Bout: Alex Stretch & Matt Tremont defeated Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
SPEAR!!!#H2OSoMuch pic.twitter.com/a5r9qebNC9
— Zachory Léveillée (@APlusZach434) July 11, 2023
The move that won @b3cca4ever her match at #WaterWaterEverywhere was not enough to put away @BulldozerH2O at #H2OSoMuch! The war wages on!!! pic.twitter.com/MhBw5ac7oo
— Zachory Léveillée (@APlusZach434) July 11, 2023
Wrestling #H2OSoMuch pic.twitter.com/evNSFk4IeG
— Consent Manufacturer Punk (@zacharynever) July 11, 2023
