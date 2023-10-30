wrestling / News

H2O Wrestling Bound By Blood Results 10.28.23: Hardcore Title Match, More

October 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
H2O Wrestling Bound By Blood Image Credit: H2O Wrestling

H2O Wrestling’s Bound By Blood event took place on Saturday in Williamstown, New Jersey, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Ron Bass Jr def. Matt Tremont

* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Cecilio Vega & Homeless Von def. Fully Loaded

* Adonis Valerio def. Leroy Robinson

* Mouse def. GG Everson

* Singapore Canes On A Pole Match: Duncan Aleem def. Brian Neil

* H2O Hybrid Championship Match: Jess Moss def. Bobby Orlando

* Death Match: Neil Diamond Cutter def. Deklan Grant

* H2O Heavyweight Championship Match: Austin Luke def. Frank Bonetti

* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Match: Bam Sullivan def. Edward Hawkins

More Trending Stories

article topics :

H2O Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading