wrestling / News
H2O Wrestling Bound By Blood Results 10.28.23: Hardcore Title Match, More
H2O Wrestling’s Bound By Blood event took place on Saturday in Williamstown, New Jersey, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Ron Bass Jr def. Matt Tremont
* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Cecilio Vega & Homeless Von def. Fully Loaded
* Adonis Valerio def. Leroy Robinson
* Mouse def. GG Everson
* Singapore Canes On A Pole Match: Duncan Aleem def. Brian Neil
* H2O Hybrid Championship Match: Jess Moss def. Bobby Orlando
* Death Match: Neil Diamond Cutter def. Deklan Grant
* H2O Heavyweight Championship Match: Austin Luke def. Frank Bonetti
* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Match: Bam Sullivan def. Edward Hawkins
Let's go Prince Harming @AustinLukeW vs @frank_bonetti !! #H2oBound pic.twitter.com/U4qMVGfato
— Veronica Rambo 😜🌻 (@yellow_roni) October 29, 2023
And Still your Danny Havoc Hardcore Champion @BamSullivan !! @ViolentBreedJBA you're so freaking amazing to help Bam out !!! #H2oBound pic.twitter.com/2wnbq8848j
— Veronica Rambo 😜🌻 (@yellow_roni) October 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Ranks His Top Three Favorite Wrestlers To Work With, Talks Eddie Guerrero Chemistry
- Arn Anderson Knew Steve Austin Had Top Guy Status From The Beginning, Talks Paul Roma Split
- Booker T On If TNA Would Be The Right Fit For CM Punk
- Jon Moxley On How His Career Would Have Gone If AEW Never Existed