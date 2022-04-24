H2O Causing Havoc Results 4.23.22: Chuck Payne Faces GG Everson, More

– H2O Wrestling returned for its Causing Havoc show last night at the H2O Wrestling center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results from the event, via Fightful:

* Razer Wyng beat Dyln McKay.

* Steve Sanders beat Edward Hawkins.

* H2O Hybrid Championship: Adonis Valerio (c) beat Bam Sullivan to retain the title.

* ISW Undisputed King of Crazy (Building Blocks Deathmatch): Terra Calaway (c) beat Lady Blakely to retain the belt.

* Austin Luke beat Drew Blood.

* Chuck Payne beat GG Everson.

* H2O Championship: Deklan Grant (w/ Jess Moss) (c) beat Mitch Vallen to retain the championship.

* All Out War: Kennedi Copeland, Kristian Ross & Chris Bradley picked up the win over Jimmy Lyon & Storm of Entrails (SHLAK & Dan O’Hare).