– H2O Wrestling held the promotion’s Cosmic Christmas event on Friday night at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Anything Goes: Fully Loaded (TJ Reno & Zak Ravix) & Kaos CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) beat Edward Hawkins, Frank Bonetti & The End Game (Darien Hardway & Leroy Robinson).

* Sean Henderson beat Deklan Grant.

* H2O Heavyweight Championship: 1 Called Manders (c) beat Troy Locke to retain the title.

* H2O Heavyweight Championship: 1 Called Manders (c) beat Brian Neill to retain the belt.

* Sawyer Wreck beat Ryan Redfield

* H2O Tag Team Championships: Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross (c) beat Alex Stretch & Anthraxx to retain their titles.

* Jeff Cannonball, Johnny Radex & Terra Calaway beat cWo (Chad Spectacular, Stan Stylez & Xavier Cross).

* Brandon Kirk beat Austin Luke and Brogan Finlay.

* Billie Starkz beat Matt Tremont.