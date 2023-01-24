wrestling / News
H2O Hustle And Gold Results 1.22.23: Manders vs. Brandon Kirk, More
H2O Wrestling hosted its Hustle And Gold: Sunday Night Of Champions show last night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch:
* Hardcore Match: Kennedi Copeland def. Chris Bradley
* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Red Dead Redemption def. Kaos CTRL
* Jeff Cannonball def. Ron Mathis
* H2O Hybrid Championship Match: GG Everson def. Adonis Valerio, Bam Sullivan, Bruce Grey, Mouse, and Tyler Voxx
* Anything Goes Match: Jess Moss def. Kristian Ross
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Matt Tremont def. Jaden Newman
* Southern Violence Death Match Match: Deklan Grant def. Jimmy Lyon and John Wayne Murdoch
* H2O Heavyweight Championship & H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Manders Rules Match: Brandon Kirk def. Manders by DQ
* Death Match: Neil Diamond Cutter def. Toshiyuki Sakuda
