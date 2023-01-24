H2O Hustle And Gold Results 1.22.23: Manders vs. Brandon Kirk, More

H2O Wrestling hosted its Hustle And Gold: Sunday Night Of Champions show last night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch:

* Hardcore Match: Kennedi Copeland def. Chris Bradley

* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Red Dead Redemption def. Kaos CTRL

* Jeff Cannonball def. Ron Mathis

* H2O Hybrid Championship Match: GG Everson def. Adonis Valerio, Bam Sullivan, Bruce Grey, Mouse, and Tyler Voxx

* Anything Goes Match: Jess Moss def. Kristian Ross

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Matt Tremont def. Jaden Newman

* Southern Violence Death Match Match: Deklan Grant def. Jimmy Lyon and John Wayne Murdoch

* H2O Heavyweight Championship & H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Manders Rules Match: Brandon Kirk def. Manders by DQ

* Death Match: Neil Diamond Cutter def. Toshiyuki Sakuda