H2O HustleMania V Results: Mickie Knuckles Battles Matt Fremont, More
H2O Wrestling held HustleMania V on Saturday night featuring a main event of Mickie Knuckles vs. Matt Fremont. You can see the results from the IWTV-airing show, which took place in Williamstown, New Jersey, below per PW Ponderings:
* Jeff Cannonball and Terra Calaway def. The Keepers Of The Gate
* H2O Hybrid Championship Match: Adonis Valerio def. Eric Martin, Kit Osbourne and Reid Walke
* Mouse def. Louie Ramos
* Deklan Grant def. Dale Patricks
* T4 Summit First Round Match: The Kirks def. Chris Bradley and Kristian Ross
* H2O Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Six Pack Challenge Austin Luke def. Bam Sullivan, Edward Hawkins, GG Everson, Marcus Mathers and Ryan Redfield
* Kennedi Copeland def. Neil Diamond Cutter
* Kaos CTRL def. The End Game
* Mickie Knuckles def. Matt Tremont
Smashy smashy #HUSTLEMANIAV pic.twitter.com/ajIFo5hQSO
— Steven (@OaklandRovers) September 25, 2022
LIGHT TUBE IRONING BOARD #HustleManiaV pic.twitter.com/9shWDTN520
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 25, 2022
Assisted Spinebuster from @LeroyRobinson97 and @DarienHardway #HustlemaniaV pic.twitter.com/Nqb1M9TABT
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 25, 2022
Jeff Cannonball with a Jay Driller on Duncan Aleem into a Bundle & Chairs! #HustleManiaV pic.twitter.com/jTwHYqvveU
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 25, 2022
