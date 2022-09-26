H2O HustleMania V Results: Mickie Knuckles Battles Matt Fremont, More

H2O Wrestling held HustleMania V on Saturday night featuring a main event of Mickie Knuckles vs. Matt Fremont. You can see the results from the IWTV-airing show, which took place in Williamstown, New Jersey, below per PW Ponderings:

* Jeff Cannonball and Terra Calaway def. The Keepers Of The Gate

* H2O Hybrid Championship Match: Adonis Valerio def. Eric Martin, Kit Osbourne and Reid Walke

* Mouse def. Louie Ramos

* Deklan Grant def. Dale Patricks

* T4 Summit First Round Match: The Kirks def. Chris Bradley and Kristian Ross

* H2O Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Six Pack Challenge Austin Luke def. Bam Sullivan, Edward Hawkins, GG Everson, Marcus Mathers and Ryan Redfield

* Kennedi Copeland def. Neil Diamond Cutter

* Kaos CTRL def. The End Game

* Mickie Knuckles def. Matt Tremont

LIGHT TUBE IRONING BOARD #HustleManiaV pic.twitter.com/9shWDTN520 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 25, 2022