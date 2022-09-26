wrestling / News

H2O HustleMania V Results: Mickie Knuckles Battles Matt Fremont, More

September 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
H2O Wrestling HustleMania V Image Credit: H2O Wrestling

H2O Wrestling held HustleMania V on Saturday night featuring a main event of Mickie Knuckles vs. Matt Fremont. You can see the results from the IWTV-airing show, which took place in Williamstown, New Jersey, below per PW Ponderings:

* Jeff Cannonball and Terra Calaway def. The Keepers Of The Gate
* H2O Hybrid Championship Match: Adonis Valerio def. Eric Martin, Kit Osbourne and Reid Walke
* Mouse def. Louie Ramos
* Deklan Grant def. Dale Patricks
* T4 Summit First Round Match: The Kirks def. Chris Bradley and Kristian Ross
* H2O Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Six Pack Challenge Austin Luke def. Bam Sullivan, Edward Hawkins, GG Everson, Marcus Mathers and Ryan Redfield
* Kennedi Copeland def. Neil Diamond Cutter
* Kaos CTRL def. The End Game
* Mickie Knuckles def. Matt Tremont

