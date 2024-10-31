H2O Wrestling held Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Red Bank, Tennessee show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* No Ropes Barbed Wire Match: Matt Tremont def. Sean Campbell

* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 First Round Three Way Taipei Staple Gun & Gusset Plate Death Match: Tank def. Anthraxx and Braxx

* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 First Round Four Way Carpet Strips & Cinderblocks Death Match: Neil Diamond Cutter def. Anakin Murphy, Hunter Drake, and Kody Manhorn

* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 First Round Three Way Fans bring the Weapons Homerun Derby Death Match: Jamesen Shook def. Bam Sullivan and Erron Wade

* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 First Round Three Way Barbed Wire Boards & Pits of Pain Death Match: Alex Stretch def. Azrael and Mouse

* Tennessee Street Fight: Lady Blakely def. JB Anderson

* H2O Heavyweight Championship Match: Deklan Grant def. Jaden Newman, Austin Luke, and Ron Bass Jr.

* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 Final Four Way Elimination Lighttube Death Match: Tank def. Alex Stretch and Jamesen Shook and Neil Diamond Cutter