H2O Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 Results 10.27.24: Heavyweight Title Match, More
H2O Wrestling held Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Red Bank, Tennessee show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:
* No Ropes Barbed Wire Match: Matt Tremont def. Sean Campbell
* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 First Round Three Way Taipei Staple Gun & Gusset Plate Death Match: Tank def. Anthraxx and Braxx
* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 First Round Four Way Carpet Strips & Cinderblocks Death Match: Neil Diamond Cutter def. Anakin Murphy, Hunter Drake, and Kody Manhorn
* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 First Round Three Way Fans bring the Weapons Homerun Derby Death Match: Jamesen Shook def. Bam Sullivan and Erron Wade
* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 First Round Three Way Barbed Wire Boards & Pits of Pain Death Match: Alex Stretch def. Azrael and Mouse
* Tennessee Street Fight: Lady Blakely def. JB Anderson
* H2O Heavyweight Championship Match: Deklan Grant def. Jaden Newman, Austin Luke, and Ron Bass Jr.
* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament 5 Final Four Way Elimination Lighttube Death Match: Tank def. Alex Stretch and Jamesen Shook and Neil Diamond Cutter
LADY BLAKELY GUSSET VHS TAPE#TDMTFANCAM 10/27/2024@ViolentBreedJBA @Lady_BlakelyH2O @H2OWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/AcvvQpb6Q0
— 𝔪𝔞𝔩𝔠𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔡𝔬 (@___Yashiro) October 29, 2024
Blood smear fancam #TDMT5 @jshook_75 pic.twitter.com/bSDY0HTNl1
— 𝔪𝔞𝔩𝔠𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔡𝔬 (@___Yashiro) October 28, 2024
