H2O Uncharted Territory 4 Full Results 11.27.2023: KillDozer & Krule vs. Alec Price & Matt Makowski Headliner, More

The fourth episode of H2O Wrestling’s Uncharted Territory show was hosted on November 27 in Williamstown, NJ. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Discovery Gauntlet Deathmatch: Kristian Ross defeats Anthraxx

* ETU Key To The East Championship Match: Marcus Mathers defeated Frank Bonetti (w/ Braxx)

* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Kaos CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) defeated The Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn)

* Joey Janela defeated Dezmond Cole

* Elimination Scramble Match: Jimmy Lloyd & Zayda Steel defeated Brayden Toon, Jamesen Shook, President Hawkins, & Ricky Pryce

* Anything Goes Bout: Deklan Grant vs. Dominick Denaro ended in no contest

* Ryan Redfield defeated Jaden Newman

* KillDozer & Krule defeated Alec Price & Matt Makowski