H2O Uncharted Territory Results 11.6.23: Alex Price Defends IWTV Title, More

The first episode of H2O Uncharted Territory aired on Tuesday night, with an IWTV World Championship match and more. The show took place in the Williamstown, New Jersey and aired on IWTV; you can see highlights below, per Fightful:

* ACTION Championship Match: Adam Priest def. Lucky 13

* Full Metal Airstrike Scramble Match: Jimmy Lloyd def. Brayden Toon, GG Everson, Jay Lyon and Rocket

* ETU Key To The East Championship Match: Marcus Mathers def. Dyln McKay

* Discovery Gauntlet Death Match: Anthraxx def. Alex Stretch

* H2O Heavyweight Championship Match: Austin Luke def. Ryan Redfield

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Alec Price found Matt Makowski to a no contest due ti interference from Matt Tremont and Krule