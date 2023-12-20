wrestling / News

H2O Uncharted Territory Results 12.18.23: Alec Price Defends IWTV Title, More

December 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
H2O Uncharted Territory Image Credit: H2O Wrestling

H2O held the latest episode of its Uncharted Territory show on Monday night, with Alec Price in action and more. You can see the results from the IWTV-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Discovery Gauntlet Death Match: Remington Rhor def. Jimmy Lyon

* Hoodfoot def. Ryan Redfield

* Charlie Tiger def. Adonis Valerio & Brayden Toon and President Hawkins & Rocket

* Austin Luke and Marcus Mathers fought to a double knockout.

* KillDozer def. Kody Manhorn

* Jimmy Lloyd & Rocket def. The Michigan Pillars

* Dog Collar Match: Deklan Grant def. Dominick Denaro

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Alec Price def. Matt Makowski

