H2O Uncharted Territory Results 12.18.23: Alec Price Defends IWTV Title, More
H2O held the latest episode of its Uncharted Territory show on Monday night, with Alec Price in action and more. You can see the results from the IWTV-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Discovery Gauntlet Death Match: Remington Rhor def. Jimmy Lyon
* Hoodfoot def. Ryan Redfield
* Charlie Tiger def. Adonis Valerio & Brayden Toon and President Hawkins & Rocket
* Austin Luke and Marcus Mathers fought to a double knockout.
* KillDozer def. Kody Manhorn
* Jimmy Lloyd & Rocket def. The Michigan Pillars
* Dog Collar Match: Deklan Grant def. Dominick Denaro
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Alec Price def. Matt Makowski
Marcus Mathers vs. Austin Luke
Just wow!!! Such beautiful mat and technical wrestling!!!🥹
This match should be a MUST for every wrestling fan!!
Speechless!!!
Just THANK YOU for this piece of art, guys!!!#UnchartedTerritory pic.twitter.com/xBAG0uUssN
— 🐺 Mike ➰ – Wrestling is medicine for the soul (@MikeGuylee) December 19, 2023
#UnchartedTerritory @H2OWRESTLING @indiewrestling @TheJimmyLLoyd @TheprocessMM3
▶️https://t.co/56gePMThDn pic.twitter.com/feDDTFVToQ
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) December 19, 2023
FALCON ARROW ONTO ONE OF THE FORBIDDEN FORMATIONS #UnchartedTerritory @H2OWRESTLING @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/56gePMThDn pic.twitter.com/34wyRTIbx2
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) December 19, 2023