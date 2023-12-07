wrestling / News
H2O Uncharted Territory Results 12.4.23: Krule vs. Joey Janela, More
The latest episode of H2O Uncharted Territory aired on Monday, with Krule battling Joey Janela and more. You can check out the full results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:
* Discovery Gauntlet Death Match: Kristian Ross defeated Tarzan Duran
* ETU Key To The East Championship Match: Marcus Mathers defeated Jordan Oliver
* King Vs. Queen Of The Scramble Ladder Match: Jimmy Lloyd defeated Zayda Steel
* President’s Cabinet defeated GG Everson, Leroy Robinson & Ryan Redfield
* Charlie Tiger defeated JB Anderson, Johnny Radex, Juni Underwood, Miles Penn, and R1
* H2O Heavyweight Championship Match: Dominick Denaro defeated Austin Luke via disqualification
* Death Match: Krule defeated Joey Janela
AVALANCHE CHOKESLAM THROUGH THE MOUNTAIN OF DOORS! #UnchartedTerritory @H2OWRESTLING @indiewrestling @AtrocityKrule
▶️https://t.co/56gePMThDn pic.twitter.com/Utn5bRpVCK
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) December 5, 2023
Witness @JANELABABY vs @AtrocityKrule #UnchartedTerritory
Replay ⏪ Available Nowhttps://t.co/qOJ07WSYOL pic.twitter.com/N0vxrRkcGG
— IWTV (@indiewrestling) December 5, 2023
