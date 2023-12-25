H2O Wrestling Torn to Shreds Results 12.23.23: Homicide in Action

– H2O Wrestling held its Torn 2 Shreds event yesterday at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. It streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* H2O Hybrid Championship #1 Contendership Gauntlet: Edward Hawkins beat Braxx and Chad Spectacular and JB Anderson and Kody Manhorn and Leroy Robinson and Ryan Redfield and The Jackal.

* Adonis Valerio & Frank Bonetti beat Deklan Grant & Jess Moss.

* Bobby Orlando beat CPA and Kit Osbourne.

* Marcus Mathers beat GG Everson.

* H2O Tag Team Championships Match: The Michigan Pillars (Malcolm Monroe III & Tommy Vendetta) beat Kaos CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) (c) and Brian Neil & Duncan Aleem to capture the titles.

* H2O Heavyweight Championship: Austin Luke (c) beat Homicide to retain the title.

* Deathmatch: KillDozer beat Lady Blakely.

* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship: Bam Sullivan (c) beat Remington Rhor to retain the title.

* No Ropes Barbed Wire Death Match: Alex Stretch beat Anthraxx to retain the title.