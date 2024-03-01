Haku Sees Shockmaster’s Debut For First Time in Dark Side of the Ring Clip

Haku had never seen the Shockmaster’s infamous WCW debut, and he reacted to it for the first time in a new Dark Side of the Ring clip. The show returns next Tuesday at 10 PM on VICE, and its Twitter account shared the clip of Haku watching the debut for the first time and busting up laughing as you can see below.

The season four premiere will focus on John “Earthquake” Tenta, followed by episodes of Buff Bagwell and Terry Gordy the two weeks after. Other topics for season four include Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Black Saturday, Chris Colt, The Sandman, Harley Race and Brutus Beefcake.