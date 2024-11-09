Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 11.8.24  

Rampage

Date: November 8, 2024

Location: SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

The show’s slow departure continues with a rematch of last week (which drew the lowest audience in the show’s history, meaning the rematch doesn’t seem to be entirely logical) as Lio Rush faces Komander again. Other than that, we might hear some more from Will Ospreay after his return on Dynamite. Let’s get to it.

Hikaru Shida vs. Viva Van

They go with the grappling to start until Shida’s waistlock sends Van flying. Back up and Van runs her over for two before they slug it out. Shida’s middle rope dropkick connects and she hammers away in the corner. The Katana misses though, leaving Shida to have to roll through a middle rope crossbody. Shida is right back up with a Falcon Arrow for the pin at 5:18.

Rating: C. Not much to this one other than a way to get Shida back in the ring after an absence. Shida is someone who can work with anyone and Van is one of the better jobbers to the stars around here. I could go for Shida getting to do something else in the near future but the title picture is a bit booked at the moment. For now though, nice start back.

Harley Cameron recaps her recent actions in a rather long sentence, which gets more and more unhinged. She’s ready for more though. I have no idea what she’s talking about half the time but it still works.

Dark Order vs. The Infantry vs. Undisputed Kingdom

The Infantry knocks the Kingdom to the floor so the Order takes over on Dean. Taven comes back in with a dropkick and a clothesline gives Bennett two. Bennett gets taken outside though and a whip into the barricade has him in more trouble as we take a break. Back with something like a Demolition Decapitator keeping Bennett in trouble. The chinlock is broken up and Bennett hits a spinebuster, allowing the tag off to Silver. Everything breaks down and it’s quickly off to Taven to clean house. A pop up right hand rocks Reynolds and the Climax gives Taven the pin at 9:27.

Rating: C+. Pretty fun match here as I’ve long since wanted the Kingdom to be used better. There is only so much you can do when the team is a pair of comedy lackeys and the division has long since needed the depth. I fully expect them to wind up as low level villains again, but this is nice while it lasts.

Post match Brian Cage comes out for a distraction and Lance Archer jumps them for the beatdown.

Roderick Strong (thanks for the help) isn’t surprised that MJF sent the Don Callis Family after them. Jake Roberts comes in to say he’ll have the Beast Mortos come after him. The match is set for Collision.

Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie, now known as the Vendetta, are interested in revenge.

Top Flight vs. JD Drake/Beef

Beef runs Darius over to start and then snaps off a cartwheel to set up a dropkick to Dante. Drake comes in and gets muscled over with a suplex as we take a break. Back with Dante hammering on Drake, who misses a charge into the corner. Everything breaks down and Drake gets caught with a tornado DDT on the floor. Beef misses the Meat Shower (yep) and it’s a DDT/leg trip combination to give Darius the pin at 8:27.

Rating: C. This is what gets annoying about Top Flight. They’ll start getting moved up a bit and then come crashing all the way back down to an absolute nothing match like this one. Yeah they won, but they’re a good team who seem like they can never get away from stuff like this. Give them something important where they can win already.

Respect is shown post match.

Komander vs. Lio Rush

Rush dodges around to start and gets two off an early rollup. Komander sends him out to the floor and we get a breather. Back in and Rush isn’t interested in a handshake, instead hitting him in the face with some forearms. A belly to back suplex and clothesline give Rush two and Komander is sent outside for the dive.

We take a break and come back with Komander hitting a springboard armdrag, followed by a standing moonsault for two. It’s too early for Cielito Lindo and Komander’s backstabber on the apron misses as well. Rush hits a big dive on the floor but Komander suplexes him into the corner. A moonsault gives Komander two but Cielito Lindo still doesn’t work. The springboard Stunner connects for Rush and the Final Hour finishes Komander at 12:08.

Rating: B-. And now I’m sure we’ll get a trilogy match next week and it’ll be about the same. There was nothing here that made me want to see these two fight again, but then again there was nothing last week that would make me want to see this match. It’s perfectly good, fast paced wrestling but nothing that isn’t being done by a bunch of people on the same shows.

Results

Hikaru Shida b. Viva Van – Falcon Arrow

Undisputed Kingdom b. Dark Order and the Infantry – Climax to Silver

Top Flight b. JD Drake/Beef – DDT/leg trip combination to Beef

Lio Rush b. Komander – Final Hour

