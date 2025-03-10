Hall’s AEW Revolution 2025 Review  

Revolution 2025

Date: March 9, 2025

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

It’s time for another major pay per view and in this case, the card is looking rather stacked. The card is very strong with a bunch of title and grudge matches, which should make for quite the nice show. The main event is likely going to be Cope challenging Jon Moxley for the World Title so let’s get to it.

Zero Hour: Komander/Hologram vs. Lee Johnson/Blake Christian

It’s not a good sign for EJ Nduka, Johnson’s usual partner, that he isn’t getting this spot. Johnson and Christian jump them before the bell to start fast but Christian accidentally elbows Johnson in the face. Komander hurricanranas Christian to the floor and stereo dives take the villains out. Back in and stereo running strikes get two on Johnson as we settle down a bit. Commentary talks about royalties of Tony Schiavone appearing on Arliss, Komander gets double clotheslined for two and Christian chokes away on the ropes.

Christian’s springboard is dropkicked down and the diving tag brings in Hologram to pick up the pace. Hologram takes Christian up top but gets shoved down, allowing Johnson to hit a dive. Back in and Christian’s middle rope 450 sets up Johnson’s frog splash for two more. They go to the apron and Hologram can’t quite poisonrana Christian (that looked nasty) so it’s a dive onto Komander to leave all four down onto the floor. Back in and a slingshot cutter sets up a Last Chancery with Hologram making the save. Komander’s top rope Canadian Destroyer sets up Hologram’s 450 to pin Christian at 9:54.

Rating: B. This was a good choice for an opener as there is always room for a fast paced match to let the fans get interested to start things off. They didn’t waste time here and just did a bunch of big spots. It doesn’t mean much as far as any kind of storyline as Hologram doesn’t really have any and the other three are mainly in ROH, but this was a fun way to start the night.

Zero Hour: Daniel Garcia/Undisputed Era vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Strong grabs a hammerlock on Bravo to start and it’s quickly off to O’Reilly to go for an armbar. Cole gets in the right hands in the corner as commentary goes into the comedy routines. Garcia comes in with a swinging neckbreaker on Moriarty before a dancing double leg stomp keeps Moriarty down. Taylor has had it with the waiting around and runs people over on the floor as we see the Opps watching.

We settle down to Garcia trying to suplex Taylor but the rest of the Promotions come in for the beatdown. Moriarty stomps away in the corner and let’s look at the Opps again. Taylor adds an apron legdrop but Garcia is back up with the belly to back suplex. That’s enough to bring Cole in to clean house but Garcia tags himself back in, despite Cole loading up the Panama Sunrise. The Dragontamer makes Moriarty tap at 9:37.

Rating: C. On Collision, Moriarty, the Ring Of Honor Pure Champion, was pinned in a singles match. The following night, Moriarty, still champion, tapped out in a match where he had three partners. I know Ring Of Honor doesn’t mean much, but could we stop going out of the way to make it feel worthless and beneath everything else?

Zero Hour: Ring Of Honor World Title: Chris Jericho vs. Gravity

Jericho is defending…or he would be if he didn’t hit Gravity with the baseball bat before the bell. The Learning Tree comes in to beat Gravity down and Bandido’s save attempt is cut off as well. No match. Also no mask as Jericho unmasks Gravity and gives him the Judas Effect. Bandido and Gravity’s family comes in to cover him. So yes, the feud will continue.

Zero Hour: Johnny TV/MxM Collection vs. Big Boom AJ/Conglomeration

The Rizzler, cosplaying as Orange Cassidy, and Big Justice are here with the non-villains, while Taya Valkyrie is here to cancel them out. TV dances away from Cassidy to start so Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets for the dropkick. Briscoe comes in for a double shoulder before hammering away in the corner. AJ does the same so it’s off to Madden, allowing Mansoor to cheap shot Cassidy.

The Collection strikes a pose and Mansoor steals the cookies from the Rizzler and Big Justice. Valkyrie cuts Cassidy off the top and kisses TV, who stretched Cassidy’s abdominals. Cassidy gets out and brings in Briscoe, who is quickly chokeslammed off the top. Briscoe is right back with a missile dropkick to TV and it’s AJ coming in to clean house.

Madden’s chokeslam is countered into a powerslam for two but TV is back in to kick AJ down. More kissing ensues but here is Harley Cameron to cut Valkyrie off. The Powerboom puts TV down, only for Mansoor to superkick AJ. Mansoor hammers on AJ in the corner….and Big Justice powerbombs him down for the save. Justice gets saved and a triple Powerboom finishes Madden at 12:56.

Rating: C+. As was the case last time, AJ being a former wrestler makes this far easier to watch. We’re not sitting around for five minutes to wait on him to do three moves and then let everyone else do their thing. If it draws in some extra eyes to the product and nothing of note is lost (I love the Collection but they don’t exactly mean much), it’s a perfectly fine way to go.

Post match the Murder Machines run in for the beatdown but Powerhouse Hobbs makes the save. Two actors from the Righteous Gemstones come in and help with a chokeslam so posing can ensue.

And now, the main show.

Hangman Page vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

The hype package was on the Kickoff Show, showing the two of them arguing until things got more and more violent. This led to MJF attempting to light Page on fire, as you do in wrestling. MJF teases coming out to Page’s music for some pre-match mind games. They slug it out at the bell and Page hits a running boot in the corner. MJF gets smart by pulling the referee in the way and using the distraction to get in an eye rake.

The chinlock doesn’t last long and MJF has to get out of a sleeper. MJF mocks the cowboy side of Page before catching him with a powerbomb backbreaker for two. The trash talk makes Page hammer away but MJF takes him down and says this is HIS company. Page gets in a knockdown of his own and nips up (which the camera mostly misses) before kicking him off the apron. The moonsault to the floor drops MJF again (it feels like forever since Page busted that out) but he catches Page with an upside down superkick into an Alabama Slam for two.

A lifting hammerlock DDT gives MJF two and they’re both down for a bit. Back up and the Deadeye gets two, followed by the Buckshot Lariat for the same, with MJF putting a foot on the ropes. MJF bails out to the floor and avoids a charge to send Page shoulder first into the steps. The Salt Of The Earth goes on before MJF switches over to a reverse cross armbreaker.

That’s broken up as well and they go outside for a fight over a Tombstone, with MJF hitting a jumping version onto an open chair. Page is on his feet to beat the count 1:26 later and MJF starts crying, shouting WHY NOT ME. The Heatseeker is countered into a Deadeye and the Angel’s Wings drops MJF on his head (GEEZ). The Buckshot Lariat finishes for Page at 19:04.

Rating: B. This was good and hard hitting, but what matters the most is that Page is starting to move up the ranks again. It would not surprise me to see him getting closer to the World Title scene and beating MJF is a good step in that direction. Ignoring the jumping Tombstone onto the chair, it felt like a fight between two people who wanted to beat each other up and it made for a good opener to the main show.

We recap Mercedes Mone defending the TBS Title against Momo Watanabe. Back at Wrestle Dynasty, Watanabe won a #1 contenders match and then showed up again a few weeks ago to announce she was challenging Mone. One decent match against Serena Deeb later and here we are.

TBS Title: Momo Watanabe vs. Mercedes Mone

Mone is defending. They fight over arm control to start until Watanabe takes her down. The threat of a kick to the back has Mone cringing and her armdrag is countered into a crossface chickenwing. They trade rollups for two each before Mone counters a Meteora into a Bank Statement.

Back up and a Meteora connects to Watanabe in the ropes but Mone can’t hit a piledriver on the apron. Instead it’s a powerbomb onto the floor to drop Watanabe hard. Back in and Mone grabs an armbar but Watanabe reverses into something like a Deadeye for two. Both of their Three Amigos are blocked, but Watanabe ties her in the Tree of Woe for some kicks to the ribs. A running dropkick rocks Mone again and Watanabe mocks Mone’s dance.

The crossface chickenwing is cut off and Mone hits a quick Backstabber for a breather. Watanabe kicks away out of the corner and hits a middle rope Meteora to the apron for two more. The Mone Maker is blocked so Mone settles for a powerbomb for two of their own. They go up top where Watanabe belly to belly superplexes her for another near fall, followed by some hard kicks to the face for the same. Mone is back with a high crossbody for two, setting up the Mone Maker into the Bank Statement for the tap at 18:18.

Rating: B. These two beat the heck out of each other and it was another rather good match from Mone, which isn’t a surprise. Her ability in the ring has never been the issue and that was on display again here. When you take away everything outside of the ring from Money, it’s easy to see why she is presented as a star. Just find something a bit better to set up the title matches and maybe have Mone be a bit less hard to watch outside of the ring.

Billie Starkz is watching from the crowd.

We recap Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet for the #1 contendership. Ricochet has been driving Strickland crazy and has gotten rather violent, including stealing Prince Nana’s robe. Nana wants the old Strickland back and has basically threatened to leave if Strickland doesn’t win.

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Strickland has Prince Nana with him and gets live drummed to the ring for a bit of a special entrance. They both miss early shots to start until Strickland hits a shoulder to send Ricochet outside. Back in and the flip around a bit more until Strickland hits a backbreaker to take over again. Ricochet is able to send him face first into the middle buckle, only to be sent outside for a beating against the barricade.

For some reason Nana tries to call Strickland off and gets knocked down for some reason. That’s enough for Nana to leave as Ricochet hits a Lionsault for two. A running cutter drops Strickland again but has to stop yelling at actress Leslie Jones at ringside. Strickland fights out of a chinlock and gets two off a brainbuster.

They go to the top and Strickland is knocked down, setting up a West Coast Pop for two. A hurricanrana takes Strickland outside and they go to the announcers’ table. Strickland grabs a Vertebreaker onto the table, which doesn’t break, setting up a Swerve Stomp for two. Ricochet is right back up with a low blow into a brainbuster, followed by the 630 for two more.

Cue Prince Nana again to steal the robe back but Ricochet cuts him off and steals it back again. Strickland’s dive is cut off with a Death Valley Driver onto the floor for the scary crash. Back in and Vertigo gets two but Nana grabs the robe again. Nana gets in and gets crushed in the corner, leaving Ricochet to grab a rollup for two. A pair of House Calls gives Ricochet two and Big Pressure finishes him off at 18:10.

Rating: B-. This was where the near falls went a bit too far, with both guys getting up from things that should have knocked them out a lot faster. What matters the most here is that Swerve won, as he has needed to move back up the ladder for a few months now. Beating Ricochet and (in theory) getting the robe back is a good way to go. Not a bad match at all, but some of the instances of these two getting up was a lot to take.

Post match Strickland gives Nana the robe back in a nice moment.

We recap Brody King challenging Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Title. Okada beat King’s partner Buddy Murphy so now King is getting a title shot of his own.

Continental Title: Brody King vs. Kazuchika Okada

Okada is defending and tries a slam to start for some reason. King sends him outside but gets hammered on the way back inside to slow him down again. A forearm puts Okada on the floor again though and King hammers away, only to miss a charge. Back in and Okada slams him down but the top rope elbow is broken up. A top rope superplex drops Okada and a backdrop does it again.

King hits a suicide dive, setting up the big crash against the barricade. Back in and Okada misses a dropkick but scores with a neckbreaker. Now the top rope elbow can connect but the Rainmaker is countered into a Death Valley Driver into the corner. They go back to the floor where Okada hits a dropkick into the barricade. Back in and Okada grabs something made of metal, which is a distraction so a belt shot can hit King for two. Another Rainmaker is blocked but Okada knocks him back and now the Rainmaker can retain the title at 10:57.

Rating: C+. Yeah this didn’t work nearly as well as anything else on the show so far as it was basically a cold match with no reason to believe that King was going to win the title. Okada was trying well enough here but he wasn’t exactly burning up the mat. It wasn’t a match that needed to be on the pay per view and the fans seemed to realize that.

We recap the Hurt Syndicate defending the Tag Team Titles against the Outrunners. The Syndicate are the dominant champions and the Outrunners earned a title shot. This is looking like a one sided title defense on paper, which might be the point.

Tag Team Titles: Hurt Syndicate vs. Outrunners

The Outrunners are challenging. Benjamin suplexes and slams Magnum to start and it’s quickly off to Floyd. The Outrunners actually clear the ring and MVP needs to fire the champions up a bit. Back in and Benjamin takes over on Magnum in the corner, where Lashley fires off some shoulders to the ribs.

Benjamin snaps off a German suplex and a running powerslam gets two. Magnum manages to get in something of a running bulldog and there’s the tag off to Floyd. The Mega Powers Elbow hits Benjamin and it’s time for Floyd to Hulk Up. A rope walk armdrag seems to annoy Benjamin, who kicks Floyd in the head. Lashley is back in with a spear, followed by another to let Benjamin get the retaining pin at 8:01.

Rating: C. Remember the previous match not feeling like it belonged on the pay per view? This was that same case here but cranked up to about a fifteen out of ten. There was no reason to believe that the Outrunners were going to win the titles here and then they just lost clean. That’s how it should have gone, but it should have been on Collision at best.

We recap Toni Storm vs. Mariah May in the Hollywood Ending match. May beat Storm for the title, then Storm faked amnesia and won the title back in Australia last month. Now it’s time for the big blowoff in a violent fashion.

Women’s Title: Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

Storm is defending and anything goes with falls counting anywhere. The brawl starts on the stage with May getting the better of things and planting her down for an early two. May whips out a taser so Luther takes it away, earning himself a low blow. Storm is back up with a chokebomb off the stage and through a table for two on the floor. They go to ringside where May is dropped onto the barricade for a hanging DDT, only for Storm to miss a running hip attack.

Storm Zero onto the steps knocks Storm silly but May grabs a chain instead of covering. Storm, who is rather busted open, is tied in the Tree Of Woe for May’s running hip attack. A quick German suplex gives Storm a breather…and it’s time for both of them to tape broken glass to their hands. May gets punched out to the floor and the broken glass is poured out. May’s head is busted open but she’s fine enough to get in a super hurricanrana onto the glass.

Back up and May Day onto the glass gets two, as does Storm’s Storm Zero. With nothing else working, Storm goes outside and grabs the shoe, which gets a nice gasp from the fans. Storm whips her with the title but gets caught with a May Day onto the stage for two. That’s shrugged off and Storm hits her with the shoe a bunch of times, setting up the Storm Zero through a table (with the Hollywood sign) to retain the title at 12:54.

Rating: B+. Sweet goodness this was wild and it felt like the kind of blowoff to a violent feud that they needed. Yes it was a bit silly with the shoe and overdone drama, but that was kind of the point of the whole thing. It’s a big time blowoff and the way to end the war, though I could also see how it went a bit too far with the blood. I’m not sure what is next for Storm, but dang it’s going to be hard to top this one.

Post match May is DONE and Storm holds her, with both of them covered in blood.

We recap Konosuke Takeshita defending the International Title against Kenny Omega. Takeshita beat him twice in a week at one point and then Omega missed a year due to diverticulitis. Now it’s time for Omega to see if he still has it and can beat an old rival.

International Title: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega

Takeshita, with Don Callis, is defending. They collide to start and trade some forearms, with Takeshita getting the better of things. The fight goes outside with Omega driving Takeshita back first into the apron. Takeshita fights back and they head back inside for a DDT. Callis gets in a few shots on the floor and we hit the chinlock back inside. Takeshita switches up to the recently repaired abdomen with a knee to the ribs, followed by the shoulders to the ribs in the corner.

A table (of course) is loaded up at ringside but Omega is back with some hard chops. You Can’t Escape is broken up as Omega is shoved off the barricade for a ribs first crash to put him down again. We hit the bodyscissors back inside but Omega fights up and hits a spinning middle rope crossbody. Omega strikes away and now You Can’t Escape connects for two. Callis grabs Omega’s leg to cut that off though and a Cactus Clothesline sends them both outside.

Takeshita’s release German suplex drops Omega again and Callis joins commentary because we’re just that lucky. Omega fights up again and turns the table over, only to get dropped ribs first onto the underside of the table. Another drop onto the side of the table sets up a backsplash back inside as the ribs are crushed even more. Takeshita misses a Swanton to give Omega a breather and he grabs a dragon suplex.

The V Trigger into a powerbomb sets up another V Trigger for two on Takeshita and they’re both down. The Blue Thunder Bomb gives Takeshita two but Omega catches him on top and hits a springboard sunset bomb. Another V Trigger connects but the ribs give out on a One Winged Angel attempt.

Back to back piledrivers give Takeshita two and a pair of running knees give Takeshita two and one each. Omega is back up with a Texas piledriver for two of his own and they’re both down again. Another V Trigger is blocked so Omega goes with a poisonrana instead. Now the V Trigger connects so Callis tries to intervene, only for Omega to grab a crucifix for the pin and the title at 28:32.

Rating: B+. This is how it should have gone with Omega getting to show that he is still able to do it at the highest level. They told a good story here with Omega’s ribs being banged up and slowing him down but he caught Takeshita with a rollup at the moment. It was a heck of a match and a good sign that Omega is still able to be one of the top stars around here.

Omega gets a bunch of pyro as he slowly pulls himself up to leave.

We recap Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher. They were friends in Japan but Don Callis got in Fletcher’s ear, setting off a months long feud. Fletcher beat him, then Ospreay beat him, so now it’s time to do it in a cage to see the two of them face off one on one.

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

In a cage with pin/submission only and Don Callis is on commentary. They go straight to the slugout to start with Fletcher getting the better of things. Neither of them can send the other into the cage so Fletcher goes with a hard clothesline. The Stundog Millionaire gives Ospreay a breather but Fletcher sends him into the cage. Ospreay is already busted open and Fletcher licks the blood off the cage, as you do.

Back up and Ospreay sends him into the cage a few times before nailing a standing moonsault for two. Fletcher snaps off a half and half suplex for a needed breather and it’s time to take the turnbuckle pad off. Ospreay gets sent into the buckle for a running kick to the head but is right back with a Cheeky Nandos Kick. They both go up and Fletcher is rammed into the cage a few times, setting up a twisting moonsault for two.

Fletcher is back up with a running boot to the face to send Ospreay into the cage again, setting up a sitout powerbomb for two. Fletcher is busted open as well so a rather pleased Ospreay fires off the Kawada kicks. They trade kicks to the head until Fletcher nails a brainbuster for two. Cue Mark Davis to send in a bag of weapons but Ospreay takes it away and beats on Fletcher with a barbed wire baseball bat.

Fletcher throws up the United Empire hand sign for a distraction, allowing him to hit a low blow. A Hidden Blade into the Stormbreaker gets two as Davis comes in to make the save. Osprey fights up again and knocks Davis outside so the cage door can be locked again. An Oscutter off the cage gives Ospreay two so Fletcher climbs up, where he finds the fabled screwdriver. A stab to the head hits Ospreay, but a second misses, allowing Ospreay to try the Styles Clash (37 seconds after he was STABBED IN THE HEAD with a screwdriver).

That’s broken up as well and Fletcher hits a brainbuster, followed by another onto an open chair for two. Now we get the bag of thumbtacks but Ospreay reverses a suplex (1:23 after the brainbuster onto the steel chair) into a hurricanrana. The Styles Clash onto the tacks gives Ospreay two and they fight to the top of the cage. This time Ospreay stabs Fletcher with the screwdriver and it’s a super Spanish Fly off the cage to drive Fletcher into the tacks. Fletcher is up to yell about how much he hates Ospreay so it’s the Hidden Blade into the Tiger Driver 91 to give Ospreay the pin at 28:59.

Rating: B-. Yeah they lost me here more than a few times and it wasn’t the showdown that it needed to be. Some of the things that they were doing was a bit too much and it should have been cut down by a few minutes. Ospreay winning here is a great sign for him though, and hopefully this wraps up everything he is doing with Callis, because it’s going to be hard to top something like this.

Some of the cast of Queen Of The Ring is here and want you to see the movie.

We recap Cope challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. Moxley is holding the title hostage and being all evil so Cope is trying to get it away. Cope has been smart enough to take out the Death Riders, though he left Wheeler Yuta standing. That never sounds like a good idea.

AEW World Title: Cope vs. Jon Moxley

Cope is challenging and the fans sing his song in a nice moment. They slug it out to start, both from their feet and then from their knees before going back to their feet. Cope knocks him outside for a dive from the top, setting up the clothesline off the apron. Moxley fights back and sends him into the barricade over and over, setting up a neckbreaker onto the apron for two. Some crossface shots keep Cope in trouble and Moxley knocks him down again…as we see the Opps watching.

Cope gets back up with a quick Impaler for a breather and the clothesline comeback is on. The top rope superplex gives Cope two and the Grindhouse goes on (to SILENCE from the crowd). That’s broken up and Cope spears him through the ropes to the floor, only for Moxley to whip him into the steps. The floor mats are peeled back but the piledriver is cut off. Instead Moxley hits a stomp onto the concrete, followed by a piledriver for two back inside.

The bulldog choke has Cope in more trouble but he eventually makes it over to the rope for the break. The referee has to take the chair away and Cope gets kicked into him, meaning there is no one to count after the Paradigm Shift. Moxley tries a Conchairto but Cope kicks one of the chairs into his face for a breather.

Cue Wheeler Yuta to knee Cope down (of course) so here is Jay White to even things out a bit. White steals the briefcase from Moxley but accidentally knocks Cope out, giving Moxley a rather close two. Back up and the spear gives Cope two so he hits a few more spears….and Christian Cage pulls the referee out. Cage knocks Cope silly with the contract, which he then signs to make this a three way title match.

AEW World Title: Cope vs. Jon Moxley vs. Christian Cage

Moxley is still defending and Cage hits a spear for two on Cope. The Killswitch hits Cope but Moxley is back in to grab the bulldog choke on Cage. That’s enough for Cage to go out and Moxley retains at 26:34.

Rating: C. Oh this didn’t work and the fans were letting them know about it until the cash-in woke them up for a bit. This was about Moxley beating the fire out of Cope and then Cope hitting a bunch of spears to not much success. In other words, Moxley wins again and does so against a fresh Cage because Moxley continues to be the most dominant person ever while everyone else is stupid. Not a good main event, but it wasn’t exactly feeling great in the weeks building up to it either.

Moxley goes to leave the arena but runs into Prince Nana. Swerve Strickland dives out of the crowd to take him down and end the show.

