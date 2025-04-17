Hall’s GCW WWE ID Championship Tournament Review  

WWE ID Championship Tournament

Date: April 16, 2025

Location: Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Dave Prazak, Trevin Adams

So this is a weird thing as WWE is partnering with GCW for the first batch of matches in the tournaments to crown the first ever ID Champions. We’re getting matches in the men’s and women’s tournaments, plus some bonus matches to round out the card. One of these matches features former Bayley super fan Izzy, which is going to be absolutely bizarre to see. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Note that both tournaments are double elimination so a loss does not end a wrestler’s chances.

WWE Men’s ID Title Tournament First Round: Freedom Ramsey vs. Jordan Oasis

Oasis is the Global Nomad and is here by way of Greyhound. We get a handshake to start and Ramsey grabs a headlock to grind away. Back up and Oasis armdrags him into an armbar, only to get dropped with a running forearm to the face. Something like an X Factor out of the corner gives Ramsey two but Oasis kicks him down. A backsplash gets two on Ramsey and Oasis grabs the chinlock.

Back up and a low bridge sends Oasis outside but he’s right back up for a suicide dive. The chinlock goes on again back inside for a bit before Oasis fires off some big chops in the corner. A hard clothesline gets Ramsey out of trouble and a spinebuster drops Oasis again. Ramsey grabs a Falcon Arrow for two but Oasis pulls him out of the air and hits a brainbuster. A Cannonball to Ramsey’s back against the ropes (or at least in its general vicinity) gets two but Ramsey snaps off a German suplex. Oasis is right back up with a clothesline to the back of the head for the pin at 10:58.

Rating: C. This wasn’t a bad match, but it was dragging in the middle and that hurt it a lot. It started to feel like they were just filling in time by doing moves instead of trying to get a win. Maybe they were trying to showcase themselves and display what they can do, but this probably needed to have a few minutes cut out. Not a bad match, but it only got so far.

Post match they shake hands and Oasis welcomes us to the show. Oasis talks about how the ID Titles will be defended around the independent circuit, including in GCW. He thrives on being on the road and he hopes the people are strapped in for the journey. Decent promo here.

Zara Zakher vs. Izzy Moreno

This isn’t a tournament match but if Moreno wins, she is in the Women’s ID Title tournament. They go with the grappling to start and have a staredown before trading rollups for two each. Moreno’s northern lights suplex gets two and her armbar sends Zakher to the ropes.

Back up and Zakher grabs a few slams but Moreno hits a high crossbody for two. A cross armbreaker goes on so Zakher stacks her up for two. Zakher’s spinebuster gets two but here are Swipe Right, with Jackson Drake and Zayda Steele (from Evolve). Steele uses the distraction to hit Moreno in the head with a shoe, allowing Zakher (who didn’t seem to see Steele interfere) to grab Control Z (RKO) for the pin at 4:53.

Rating: C. The fact that Moreno was in the ring is more amazing than anything else, as so many people are going to remember her as a ten or so year old fan. I’m not sure what kind of a future she has in WWE but getting this far is pretty impressive. Zakher continues to be an impressive enough star and I could see her making a run in Evolve, or even further.

Post match Steele lays out Zakher and Moreno. Swipe Right says Jordan Oasis and Izzy Moreno suck and don’t deserve to be in the ID Program. They brag about their own talents and promise to take over the independent scene. As usual, the team isn’t a bad idea, but they’re not the most imposing looking people.

WWE Men’s ID Title Tournament First Round: Aaron Rourke vs. It’s Gal

Gal (rhymes with doll) is quite muscular and is described as a Real Life Action Figure. Rourke on the other hand is billed from Sparkle City. Gal’s grappling doesn’t work to start and Rourke gets in a quick spank. A headscissors takes Rourke down and Gal grabs a headscissors with some pushups thrown in. Back up and Rourke hits a dropkick into the corner and they head outside. That goes nowhere so Gal sends him flying for a faceplant, setting up a big boot for two.

Gal grabs the chinlock for a bit before throwing him out of the corner. A fall away slam sends Rourke flying and a clothesline gives Gal two but he misses a legdrop. Rourke scores with a leg lariat and a DDT, followed by a Helluva Kick. The hip attack gets two on Gal, setting up a Molly Go Round for two more. They lock hands and trade shots to the face before going up top, with Rourke grabbing a sunset bomb. Back up and they get in a fight over Gal’s medals, which are taken away, allowing Gal to hit him low. A Blue Thunder Bomb gives Gal the pin at 8:45.

Rating: C+. Nice enough match here, with Gal getting to show off. They were just different enough to have something that made them stand out while also being similar enough that it made for a fun showdown. Gal has been featured on Evolve before so it makes sense for him to go over, though I’m not sure if he stood out more.

WWE Men’s ID Title Tournament First Round: Atticus Cougar vs. Ice Williams vs. Aaron Roberts

Cougar, a GCW star, has to win to get into the tournament. Roberts, by far the largest of the three, takes over on Cougar to start and avoids Cougar’s attempt at skewering him in the head. Williams is back up with a rope walk Blockbuster to take Roberts down but Cougar is right there to go after him. A DDT plants Cougar and Roberts’ splash crushes him as well. Roberts splashes Williams as well but Cougar is back in with a chair. That just ticks Roberts off and a spinebuster drops Cougar.

Roberts has a seat in the chair, but Cougar is back up with a running boot to send the chair into Roberts’ face. Williams is back up to slug it out with Cougar but Roberts runs both of them over. Back up and Cougar sends them into each other, setting up a moonsault for two on Roberts. Williams elbows Cougar down, only for Roberts to miss a Vader Bomb. Cougar rakes Roberts’ eyes and this a headlock driver but Fuego del Sol runs in to take Cougar out. Williams drops a top rope elbow to pin Roberts at 6:31.

Rating: C-. I wasn’t feeling this one, with Cougar feeling like he was just thrown in there for some GCW flavor. That doesn’t really work though as you have two guys doing a regular match and Cougar runs in there with skewers to try to stab someone. It doesn’t work and the match was kind of a mess as a result.

Post match Swipe Right and company come out to wreck Williams. Zayda Steele mocks Williams as a loser and promises to make Kylie Rae a loser as well.

WWE Women’s ID Title Tournament First Round: Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steele

Swipe Right and Jackson Drake are here too. Steele won’t shake hands so Rae grabs a wristlock. A rollup gives Rae two and she does it again to frustrate Steele all the more. Swipe Right trips Rae down though and that’s good for a massive ejection. Steels pulls the arm over the rope and some knees to the chest give Steele two. Rae gets choked down in the corner and Steele gets to strut a bit.

The triangle choke over the ropes keeps Rae in trouble and the rather cocky Steele stays on the arm. Rae gets out of a Disarm-Her and a basement superkick gets two on Steele. Back up and Steele hits a discus forearm for two as the pace slows again. A slap to the face wakes Rae up though and she hits a superkick into a crossface for the fast tap at 8:46.

Rating: C+. That’s a bit of a surprise, as Steele has felt like someone who could be a big star in the division if she was given the chance. At the same time, Rae is one of the bigger names on the Evolve roster and it’s good to see her actually getting a win on a bigger show. This felt like something that could be a step forward for Rae, which she has been needing.

WWE Men’s ID Title Tournament First Round: Marcus Mathers vs. Sam Holloway

No DQ and these two seem to have been feuding for a good while. The much bigger Holloway hits a dropkick to start fast, followed by a sitout powerbomb for two less than thirty seconds after the bell. Some chairs are thrown in but Holloway picks up another, which is dropkicked into his face. Mathers hits a suicide dive and hammers away before posting Holloway.

Back up and Mathers climbs onto the stage, setting up a huge running flip dive. A high crossbody gives Mathers two but Holloway butterfly suplexes him into a chair in the corner. The chair is wedged into the corner but Holloway’s charge misses, giving Mathers a much needed breather. A Van Daminator (Mathers is from Philadelphia so it fits well) gives Mathers two and a German suplex is good for the same. Back up and Holloway drops him through the chair for two of his own and things slow down a bit.

Mathers tries to go up and gets dropkicked off the top for a crash. A powerbomb onto the apron drops Mathers again and a top rope splash gives Holloway another near fall. It’s time to get serious as Holloway takes down the straps, which takes way too long, allowing Mathers to chair him into the Tree Of Woe. Mathers puts a chair in front of Holloway’s face and pelts another chair at him for two more. A chair bridge is set up and a middle rope cutter onto a chair (the bridge broke), setting up a nice 450 to pin Holloway at 12:36.

Rating: B-. You could tell there was a story and feud here, though commentary didn’t exactly explain what those were. What mattered the most here was that the weapons didn’t feel out of place and they didn’t go insane, only using a bunch of chairs. Mathers has shown off some talent in his career and it isn’t a surprise that he is getting this kind of attention. Holloway wasn’t a bad big man either, but he needs something else to make him stand out.

Post match Holloway takes out the referee to blow off some steam.

Swipe Right/Jackson Drake vs. Cappuccino Jones/Jack Cartwheel/Sean Legacy

This is a rematch from the first ever WWE Evolve main event. Drake and Jones start things off and go to the mat to start with Jones sending him crawling over to the ropes. Jones cranks away on the wrist before he sweeps the legs to take Drake down again. Cartwheel comes in to work on Baylor’s arm as well before it’s off to Legacy for more of the same. Jones gets in more arm cranking and it’s Cartwheel coming in for a chinlock.

Smokes comes in and has his arm twisted as well as the good guys have a theme going here. Cartwheel cartwheels away from Baylor and gets two off a slam. The fast tags continue with Legacy moonsaulting next to Smokes, but getting clotheslined down by Drake. Legacy gets taken into the wrong corner though and it’s time to start the alternating beatdown. Drake’s Russian legsweep puts Legacy down and he stomps on Legacy’s fingers in a rather nasty move.

Legacy is fine enough to get over to Cartwheel for the tag and the pace picks back up, with Cartwheel flipping around Baylor. Something from the top is loaded up but Baylor rolls outside, only for Cartwheel to cartwheel dive onto Swipe Right. The good guys hit stereo dives to the floor in a cool visual but Cartwheel gets low bridged outside. The double stomping is on and Baylor grabs a suplex to put Cartwheel down back inside. Jones tries to come in for a save without a tag but Cartwheel is dropped down with a belly to back suplex.

Drake’s butterfly suplex gets two and he hammers away, with Cartwheel fighting…into the wrong corner. Maybe those cartwheels are messing with his brain. Cartwheel finally clotheslines his way out of trouble and brings Jones in to clean house. Everything breaks down and Legacy knocks all three villains down at once. A springboard 450 gets two on Smokes, who is back up with a fireman’s carry onto the knee for two of his own.

Legacy gets over to Cartwheel to fight back but he gets caught with a Lethal Injection for two. Baylor sends Jones outside and then come sin legally but Jones is back in for a right hand into a Death Valley Driver to put Baylor down. A top rope elbow gives Jones two and all six are left down. Cartwheel takes too long going up and gets caught by Drake, who grabs a super poisonrana. The Super Swipe finishes Cartwheel at 20:58.

Rating: B-. Well that was…lengthy. It was a match where it felt like they were out there for the sake of filling in time, which doesn’t help when these guys don’t have a ton of experience to know how to make this work. What we got was good, but it could have been a few minutes shorter to tighten things up again. That being said, this is designed to be developmental stars having a match and it went well enough all things considered.

Post match the beatdown is on again but Freedom Ramsey runs in for the save. That goes badly as well but here are Ice Williams and Jordan Oasis for the real save. The villains are cleared out, with Legacy and Williams promising to be ready for their tournament matches. That lets the good guys pose to end the show.

Results

Jordan Oasis b. Freedom Ramsey – Clothesline to the back of the head

Zara Zakher b. Izzy Moreno – Control Z

It’s Gal b. Aaron Rourke – Blue Thunder Bomb

Ice Williams b. Aaron Roberts and Atticus Cougar – Top rope elbow to Roberts

Kylie Rae b. Zayda Steele – Crossface

Marcus Mathers b. Sam Holloway – 450

Swipe Right/Jackson Drake b. Sean Legacy/Cappuccino Jones/Jack Cartwheel – Super Swipe to Cartwheel

