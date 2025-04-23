Hall’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 Night Two Review  

Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Clusterf*** Forever 2025

Date: April 19, 2025

Location: Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Jordan Castle, Dave Prazak, Veda Scott

And then we have this thing, which is going to be complete insanity and that is entirely by design. The show’s namesake match is going to be a huge battle royal with people running all over the place and pretty much no semblance of order. That makes for one of the most entertaining matches you will see all year and they know exactly what they’re doing. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We get an opening video set to I’m So Excited in a pretty awesome troll jab at AEW.

Doug Gentry Memorial Scramble Cage Match

Gringo Loco, Ciclope, Facade, Jimmy Lloyd, Man Like DeReiss, Marcus Mathers, Mike D. Vecchio, Ninja Mack, Sidney Akeem

One fall to a finish and everyone is in the cage (which has weapons, plus platforms on the top for the purpose of diving) the whole time. Gentry is apparently someone who worked backstage in the early days of Ring Of Honor and is getting a match named in his honor. Akeem dives off one of the platforms to start and gets speared through a door by Vecchio for his efforts.

Mack goes up with a kendo stick but has to pull Lloyd and Mathers down with a Tower Of Doom. Various Canadian Destroyers ensue before Vecchio sends various people into the cage. One heck of a helicopter bomb plants Akeem for two and DeReiss superplexes Vecchio off one of the platforms. Facade one ups them by walking the cage for a big dive of his own. Mathers ties Facade in the Tree Of Woe for some chair shots but Lloyd is up with a bunch of chair throws.

Mack and Akeem have their big showdown but stop to beat up Loco and Mathers instead. Ciclope is up with a double spear but gets clotheslined by Lloyd. DeReiss and Mathers hit 450s (after arguing over whose would be better) before Vecchio hits a shooting star off the platform for the big wipe out. A masked man comes into the cage and cleans some house before revealing himself as Miedo Extremo, Ciclope’s former partner.

Miedo sends Ciclope off the platform and through a barbed wire net and some doors at ringside. Back in and a door is bridged over two chairs as Ciclope is carried out. Another door is bridged over the first as Vecchio and Loco climb to the platform. Loco powerbombs Vecchino through said doors and gets the pin for the win at 11:33.

Rating: C+. There were nine people in the cage for most of the match and, as has been proven in various other promotions over the years, that isn’t going to work. There are too many people in there to do anything other than big spots and while those were entertaining, it only went so far. The big spot at the end was fun though and this could have been worse.

The cage has to be taken down so we look at Jordan Oliver returning last night at Spring Break to team with Alec Price to win the Tag Team Titles.

We look at Atticus Cogar defeating Fuego del Sol, winning Fuego’s match and seemingly ending his career. That was way better than I would have expected.

Next recap is the main event of Spring Break, with Sabu defeating Joey Janela in Sabu’s retirement match.

And now, we Cluster****.

2025 Cluster****

It’s a Royal Rumble with random intervals, pinfall, submission, leaving the arena or death for eliminations (yeah this whole thing is supposed to be a total mess so don’t bother keeping track of the rules). The Up Up Girls (the TJPW singers, all three of them) are in at #1, #2 and #3 and do their song but Kerry Morton interrupts at #4 and calls the song stupid (with some additional expletives). He’s going to throw them out and show them what it’s like to be with a real American man, complete with hip thrusts. Morton insists on being introduced again and he’s #2.

The Girls beat him up, including a pillow to the head (Prazak wants to borrow it) and Morton is out. Morton freaks out and leaves so we get an encore song. B3cca, a pop singer, is in at #3 and sings about her attractiveness. Then she tries to sing with the Up Up Girls but kicks them down. Another dance takes too long though and the fight is on, with B3cca missing a high crossbody. Zayda Steele in at #3 and begs off from the Girls as Swipe Right and Jackson Drake are in at #4.

The distraction lets Steele and B3cca eliminate the Up Up Girls. Steele Unprettiers B3cca for the elimination and Steven Crow (a cowboy in pink) is in at #5. Swipe Right jumps him for the elimination and it’s MBM and his Friend (a masked man) in at #6. They want to make peace until the Friend full nelsons Steele. MBM tries to kiss her but kisses the Friend by mistake and they’re easily tossed.

The Warlord (yes that Warlord) is in at #7 and everyone in Swipe Right and Drake (just make him an official member already) runs off, with Steele bailing without being eliminated. Shreddy is in at #8 (he’s in great shape and likes to brag about going to Japan) and can’t knock Warlord down. Instead he asks for a test of strength as Tombstone Jesus (ok then) is in at #9. Warlord tosses Shreddy and goes after Tombstone but Steele comes in to try her luck. This goes as well as you would expect but they manage to toss Warlord. Steele slaps Tombstone for some reason…and low bridges him out.

Human Tornado (there’s a name from the past) is in at #10 and dances a bit so Steele goes after him. That earns her some dancing stomps in the corner and Nate Webb (with his arm in a sling) is in at #11, giving us Teenage Dirtbag for the crowd participation. The dancing stomps continue (going close to two minutes now) as Webb goes through the crowd for the singing. Then Yoshihiko is in at #12 and the fans go nuts as expected. A high crossbody gets two on Tornado, who sends Yoshihiko into the corner, where Steele chokes away. Santana (and Blanket) Jackson are in at #13, because we need a Michael Jackson impersonator.

Webb gets in the ring and a three way test of strength is teased, with Webb’s arm injury leading to his elimination. Jackson tosses Tornado and we get a showdown between Yoshihiko and Blanket (a stuffed baby)….and Snitsky is in at #14 (Veda Scott: “NO! NO! NO!”). The fans want Snitsky to kick the baby (Prazak: “What is this, South Park”?) but he chokeslams Jackson instead. Snitsky grabs Jackson’s hat and sunglasses instead, makes the out cold Jackson dance, and then tosses him.

Yoshihiko gets eliminated, leaving Snitsky alone with Blanket (and Steele, who is on the floor). Snitsky picks up Blanket and asks the crowd where he should punt, with a fan catching Blanket for the elimination. Then Snitsky leaves the building, leaving Steele alone in the ring as Tara Zep is in at #15. They brawl out to the floor (both still in) and then go back inside with an Unprettier giving Steele the elimination. Kidd Bandit is in at #16 and wastes no time in kicking Steele in the head for the elimination.

Unagi Sayaka is in at #17 and Bandit kicks her to the apron, where Sayaka pulls out a big band. They fight over it until it snaps into Bandit’s face to knock her down as Jai Vidal is in at #18. Sayaka gets slapped down and rolls out to the floor, and Ashley Vox is in at #19. That goes nowhere so Vipress is in at #20 as the entrances are starting to come faster. Viva Van is in at #21 and trades some forearms until Sonny Kiss is in at #22.

Van is sent to the apron but slingshots back in for a spinwheel kick. Parrow is in at #23 and Vidal immediately joins his team (assuming a team exists). Vipress gets in Parrow’s face and is tossed out, as is Van. There goes Kiss and Sayaka is allowed to eliminate herself to avoid pain. Vidal is tossed and we’re down to Vox and Parrow. Vow says they both just got married (not to each other) so he can’t eliminate her. They try the Dirty Dancing lift…and Parrow tosses her. Bodhi Young Prodigy is in at #24 as commentary wonders if Blanket died earlier.

Bodhi chops away to no effect and gets tossed just as fast. Channing Decker is in at #25 and decks Vox and Vidal on the way out. Parrow: “THAT WAS A LITTLE F****** MUCH!” A fall away slam drops Decker and he’s out. Sonico is in at #26 and it’s his birthday. Parrow takes his chair away and hammers him down for the elimination. Randy Myers (he’s weird) is in at #27 and goes to the throat before twisting Parrow’s nipples. An over the shoulder piledriver gives Parrow the pin and he’s alone again.

CPA is in at #28 and takes off his button down shirt to reveal an identical shirt. A drop toehold sets up the 1099 and Parrow pulls off the tie. Dustin Thomas (he doesn’t have legs) is in at #29. A drunk Kidd Bandit is apparently still in and some triple teaming staggers Parrow, who is eliminated by the trio. Sleepy Ed is in at #30 and brings out a bed for a nap on the stage. Everyone gets quiet in a nice moment until Jeffrey John is in at #31. John comes in with a top rope cutter to CPA (on his fourth shirt) as the drunk Bandit falls down.

Rhys Maddox is in at #32 and doesn’t do much until THE MEXICOOLS (Juventud Guerrera, Super Crazy and Microman, the latter with bubble mower) are in at #33. The Juvy Driver eliminates Maddox, Crazy pins CPA and another Juvy Driver gets rid of John. That leaves us with (I think) Guerrera, Crazy, Microman, Thomas and the drunk Bandit (on the floor). We get a bizarre Microman vs. Thomas showdown and a 619 hits Thomas. He’s right back with an ankle lock to Microman as Team Juggalo Championship Wrestling (about 7 people) are in at #34.

Crazy gets tickled with a rubber chicken and a double team is enough to pin him. The new Backseat Boyz get rid of Guerrera and Bandit follows him out. Microman realizes he’s in trouble and tries to slug away but gets tossed out. So Team JCW is all alone (technically with Sleepy Ed) and it’s New Roy (formerly known as Nasty Leroy but now inspired by New Jack) in at #35.

Some trashcan lid shots do a bit of damage but he gets caught with a low blow. The beating is on, including the clowns (there are clowns) popping balloons off his head. Roy gets pinned and Team GCW (another 6 or 7 people) are in at #36 to mostly even it up and the fight is on. The brawl heads to the floor and I’m not going to try to tell who is in and who isn’t, partially because I have no idea who some of these people are. The blood is flowing and some people go into the crowd as the weapons (including a barbed wire board) are pulled out. Veda Scott: “We bring this on ourselves.”

The clowns powerbomb Dr. Redacted through the barbed wire board and 2 Tuff Tony lights his fist on fire to punch John Wayne Murdoch. Redacted gets a trashcan and puts it on himself for the big dive onto the pile. Just about everyone brawls to the back and they’re all out so the ring is empty, with Sleepy Ed on the stage. The arena goes quiet and we have something of a lullaby playing…and the Invisible Man is in at #37. He takes Ed into the ring and tosses him out before Dan Barry is in at #38.

Barry works on the arm but gets reversed into a wristlock. That’s reversed into a headlock but some headscissors take Barry down. They run the ropes and miss some clotheslines before trading armdrags for a standoff. Respect is shown before Barry gets in a cheap shot (and flips off the crowd) but Man’s DDT gets two. Barry is sent to the apron and gets crotched on top, where it’s a superplex for the elimination. Frank The Clown is in at #39 and doesn’t think much of the Invisible Man.

Apparently Man starts a F*** THAT CLOWN chant but Frank insists he is NOT a Mark A** B****! Frank charges in and gets dropped for the fast pin. Dan The Dad is in at #40 but Man won’t shake his hand. They won’t hug either and Man knocks the cup off coffee out of his hand. Dan blocks a right hand and gives him a spanking for rudeness before taking off his belt. The whip is blocked and Dan gets rolled up for the pin. Cheeseburger is in at #41 and they slug it out. A superkick is blocked and Cheeseburger gets pulled into a Figure Four for the tap.

Jack Cartwheel is in at #42 and they trade cartwheels until Cartwheel cartwheels away. A Death Valley Driver sets up a shooting star press to raised knees. Cartwheel is knocked out and Tommy Invincible is in at #43. They take turns grappling and neither can get very far as Harlan Abbott is in at #44. Abbott and Invincible slug it out until Abbott shifts over to the Man. A Jay Driller plants Man and Manny Lemons is in at #45.

Abbott and Lemons knock each other down and it’s GCW World Champion Effy in at #46. Effy fires off some running shots into the corner to all three (save for Invincible, still on the floor) and knocks Lemons out. Abbott hits a Jay Driller on Effy but gets reversed into a rollup for the pin. Invincible is back in but the Man hits Effy low and tosses him out. Invincible plants the Man though and gets the pin, leaving him alone for a bit. JGeorge (he makes movies) and Lady Killjoy are in at #47, with Invincible taking him down for a YOU CAN’T HURT ME Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Megan Bayne is in at #48 and gives JGeorge Fate’s Descent onto Killjoy for the double pin. Invincible gets back inside and Bayne hits Fate’s Descent to get rid of him. Frankie B is in at #49 and another Fate’s Descent is good for another elimination. Brittnie Brooks is in at #50 and avoids a splash in the corner. Not that it matters as Bayne hits a tombstone for the elimination. Leina Kross, a tall powerhouse in her own right, is in at #51.

They forearm it out and trade running shots to the face, followed by an exchange of German suplexes. Sam Holloway is in at #52 and gives the two of them a double chokeslam. Bayne and Kross roll outside (not eliminated) and it’s 1 Called Manders in at #53. They slap it out and Holloway is clotheslined out without much trouble. Thomas Shire, Manders’ tag partner, is in at #54 so they hug before trading forearms. Shire manages to get him into a torture rack but Manders slips out and gets the elimination.

Action Mike Jackson (75 years old) is in at #55 and after a handshake, it’s Old School to Manders. Masha Slamovich is in at #56 and Jackson takes both her and Manders over at once. Manders tosses Jackson but Kross is back in to snap Slamovich with a German suplex. Back in and Slamovich kicks Kross out for the elimination and Alec Price is in at #57. Price hits a top rope seated senton on Manders and a tornado DDT to Slamovich. Paul London, now a lounge singer, is in at #58 and suplexes Price.

Starboy Charlie is in at #58 and goes mirror images with London. That’s broken up and the Bob Squad (about 6 people) are in at #59. Hold on though as some of them realize that one of the members isn’t from Atlanta, meaning they turn on each other. Two of them members get confused and dive over the top to eliminate themselves. Bobby Flacco, the team’s leader, is eliminated and Manders tosses the rest of the Squad and is left alone in the ring, with a bunch of people on the floor.

Man Like DeReiss is in at #60 and runs the ropes with Charlie while still rapping his entrance. He even eliminates Charlie with a big boot and stops for a staredown with Slamovich. Then DeReiss requests a Stinkface but makes the mistake of covering his face, allowing London to do it instead. DeReiss realizes what happens and goes to the floor, leaving Slamovich to toss London. Price gets back inside and they trade rollups for two each, only for Price to roll Slamovich up again for the pin.

Manders is back in and, after shrugging off a Blockbuster, lariats Price out. Bayne gets back in for a weird showdown and hits a running clothesline to get rid of Manders. DeReiss is back in and sends Bayne into the corner but Joey Janela is in at #61 to cut off a Stinkface. Bayne and Janela beat up DeReiss, including a Doomsday Device for two. Cue Chris Bey who says he isn’t in the match…but Brodie Lee Jr. (AEW’s Negative One) is in at #62 to complete the field.

Lee superkicks Bayne (in the arm) and poses a bit as we seem to be down to four. Bayne Falcon Arrows DeReiss for the elimination so Janela and Bayne go after Lee. Janela’s chair shot hits Bayne by mistake though and he accidentally eliminates her. Lee rolls Janela up for two but he pulls Janela into an ankle lock. That’s broken up and a Death Valley Driver gives Janela two. Lee nips up and hits a clothesline into a Stunner to eliminate Janela and win at 2:19:47.

Rating: B. This is the definition of “you’re not supposed to take this seriously” and that’s what happened. A 13 year old won the match, which also involved the Invisible Man going on a run, a pop trio singing and a stuffed baby being punted into the crowd. This match is not going to be for everyone, but if you want to just unwind and embrace the insanity/silliness that is professional wrestling, it doesn’t get much more fun than this right here.

Results

Gringo Loco won the Doug Gentry Memorial Scramble Cage Match

Brody Lee Jr. won the Cluster**** last eliminating Joey Janela

