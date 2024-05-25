Hall’s Rampage Review – 5.24.24  

Rampage

Date: May 24, 2024

Location: Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, California

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

We are two days away from Double Or Nothing and that means this show should be about hyping up the pay per view. That shouldn’t be hard to do as there are a lot of big matches already set for the show. We might even get some extra star power this week as the show is at least back on its normal day. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Pac vs. Rocky Romero

Chris Jericho, with Big Bill, is on commentary. Romero tries to take him down to start but has to avoid a big boot to the chest, allowing him to pull Pac into the ropes. Pac isn’t having that and knocks him to the floor for a dive as we take a break. Back with Romero hitting a running Sliced Bread for two, followed by a nasty tornado DDT to send Pac outside. The suicide dive gives Romero two but Pac sends him into the corner for a snap German suplex. The Brutalizer makes Romero tap at 7:12.

Rating: C+. The action was fast, but it’s another Romero lost. He’s a good hand, but why is he getting this much ring time if he isn’t going to win any important matches? I get the whole international connections thing, though you would think at some point there would be a better option to put out there.

Pac takes his time letting go but joins the Lucha Bros on the stag. He says the Bros will see the Gunns tomorrow and then they’re coming for the Trios Titles at Double Or Nothing.

Chris Jericho grabs the mic and says his triple threat match at Double Or Nothing is under FTW Rules and he can’t wait to face both Katsuyori Shibata and Hook. The insincerity is strong but Shibata comes in to go after Jericho, with Hook coming up to give Jericho the Redrum. Jericho and Hook brawl into the crowd.

Post break Hook promises to get the FTW Title back but Samoa Joe pops in. Hook tells him to worry about getting his own title back. Joe says he’s biding his time and he thought there was something special about Hook. He isn’t impressed with Hook or Katsuyori Shibata. Joe and Hook leave, with Shibata saying he’s going to see Carrot Top after he wins the title.

Samoa Joe vs. Dom Kubrick

Kubrick fires off a dropkick, which seems to annoy Joe. That earns Kubrick some shots into the corner and the MuscleBuster gives Joe the pin at 1:20. Ticked off Joe is always fun.

Deonna Purrazzo wants a wrestling match with Thunder Rosa at Double Or Nothing….on the Buy-In.

Rush vs. Isiah Kassidy

Rush jumps him at the bell and hits the Bull’s Horns but steps off at two. They head to the floor, with Kassidy being sent into the barricade a few times. Rush hammers away and throws a chair inside, which is enough of a distraction to let him whip Kassidy a few times with a camera cable.

Back in and the Bull’s Horns is loaded up but instead he slaps Kassidy in the face and poses as we take a break. We come back with Kassidy hitting a dive and adding a Swanton for two. They chop it out on the apron but Kassidy gets suplexed out to the floor. Back in and the Bull’s Horns finishes for Rush at 9:04.

Rating: C+. What a weird match, as Rush’s custom is to squash people, but instead he needed that much time to beat a career tag wrestler. I’m not sure what the point of Rush is at the moment, other than being rather intense, as he hasn’t done anything important since his return last month. This probably should have been a squash, but Kassidy’s comeback being cut off so fast was entertaining enough.

Brian Cage and the Gates Of Agony say the Mogul Embassy is done and brag about Cage beating Anthony Bowens last week. The team is now apparently called the Cage Of Agony in a name that probably took weeks to put together.

Double Or Nothing rundown.

Willow Nightingale/Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay/Alex Windsor

Stokely Hathaway is here with Nightingale and Statlander. Jay gets tossed out of the corner by Statlander to start so it’s off to Windsor, who gets caught with a basement crossbody. The Pounce knocks Windsor silly so it’s off to Jay, who manages a neckbreaker over the ropes to cut Statlander off. We take a break and come back with Statlander German suplexing Windsor, allowing the tag back to Nightingale. The spinebuster gets two on Jay but Windsor is back in with a Shining Wizard for the same. Nightingale has had it and runs Windsor over, setting up the Babe With The Powerbomb for the pin at 9:22.

Rating: B-. Nice match here, which is impressive as Nightingale and Statlander are a good bit higher up on the food chain than Jay and a debuting Windsor. Jay and Windsor worked well together and it was nice to see some fresh blood in there. Nightingale winning a pretty big match on the way to Double Or Nothing is nice so well done on going the right way.

Post match Mercedes Mone comes out to brawl with Nightingale and they’re pulled apart to end the show. Mone getting physical is nice to see after so many weeks of talking, but dang she has her work cut out for her.

Pac b. Rocky Romero – Brutalizer

Samoa Joe b. Dom Kubrick – MuscleBuster

Rush b. Isiah Kassidy – Bull’s Horns

Willow Nightingale/Kris Statlander b. Anna Jay/Alex Windsor – Babe With The Powerbomb to Windsor

