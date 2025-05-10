Hall’s ROH On HonorClub Review 5.9.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: May 9, 2025

Location: Adrian Phillips Theater At Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We are closing in on Supercard Of Honor, which means that Ring Of Honor will likely not bring the show up for about another month. That doesn’t make for the most thrilling show, but at least this one is on Friday so maybe they’ll try something different. You never know around here though so let’s get to it.

Jay Lethal vs. Atlantis Jr.

They trade armdrags to start and Lethal is sent to the floor, where he gets taken down by a fast dive. Lethal is right back up for a dive of his own, only for Atlantis to move before the second. Atlantis’ dive connects for two but Lethal knocks him down again. It’s too early for Hail To The King though as Atlantis rolls outside. Back in and Atlantis catches him on top for a superplex but Lethal starts going after the leg. A dragon screw legwhip sets up the Figure Four, which is broken up rather quickly. The cutter drops Atlantis, who is right back with a powerslam. The frog splash gives Atlantis the pin at 7:46.

Rating: C+. I’ve said it before and it’s still true: Atlantic Jr. is not very interesting. Technically he’s perfectly competent and his matches aren’t bad, but he’s a more generic luchador than El Generico could ever dream of being. That was on display here, as it was a completely fine match which did very little to pique my interest in either of them.

Leila Grey vs. Marina Shafir

Shafir starts fast by kicking her down and then choking in the corner. A throw takes Grey down again for some near falls before Shafir ties up various limbs on the mat. Grey fights up with a dropkick but gets kicked down again. Shafir grabs Mother’s Milk for the win at 4:59.

Rating: C. So Shafir is the big mighty guardian of the World Title belt (which she didn’t have here) and gets to smash through someone like Grey to prove that. It seemed like Grey was starting to become something around here, but instead here she is, mostly getting squashed by Shafir. As usual, the Death Riders take over just about everything else and dominate whatever they touch, because we’re just lucky that way.

Lee Johnson/Blake Christian vs. Spanish Announce Project

Angelico works on Christian’s arm to start but Christian slips out and dances a bit. Serpentico comes in and gets hiptossed onto Christian, followed by some running shots in the corner. The villains send Serpentico into the corner for some running shots to the head before Christian twists away at the neck.

That’s broken up and a hurricanrana out of the corner gets Serpentico over to Angelico. House is quickly cleaned and la majistral gets two on Johnson. A Downward Spiral into a Swanton gives Serpentico two with Christian making the save. Johnson cuts Serpentico off and holds him up for a super Canadian Destroyer. The brainbuster onto the knee finishes Serpentico at 8:55.

Rating: C+. As usual, the tag division around here is nothing short of soul crushing. The matches are fine enough, but it’s really hard to believe that any of these matches matter. Johnson and Christian are the latest team being added to the mix of teams who aren’t going anywhere and are having the same matches week after week. Meanwhile, Rhodes and Guevara now have the longest title reign in about ten years. Again, lucky us.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley Vox

Pure Rules, a first for women in ROH. Purrazzo spins out of a wristlock to start but can’t get a triangle choke. Vox gets pulled into an armbar and has to use her first rope break. Back up and a springboard Downward Spiral gives Vox two but she walks into a backbreaker. Purrazzo grabs a half crab, sending Vox over to the ropes for her second break. Purrazzo’s hanging DDT on the arm gets two and a clothesline gets the same. A powerbomb into the Venus de Milo finishes Vox at 5:56.

Rating: C. Yeah as has been the case since the whole tournament was announced, I absolutely cannot fathom why this title needs to exist. We’re literally going from women’s Pure Rules matches not existing to a champion being crowned in a few months. The Women’s Title hasn’t been defended since February, but we’re getting a third title. That doesn’t seem like the best idea, but tournaments a go-go baby!

Queen Aminata is preparing for the Women’s Pure Title tournament.

Red Velvet vs. Laynie Luck

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning if Luck wins or survives the ten minute time limit, she gets a future title shot. Lucy starts fast with a suplex but a wheelbarrow suplex is countered into a Downward Spiral. Velvet ties her up in the ring skirt and chops away, followed by some rapid fire stomps in the corner. Luck pops up with a quick Death Valley Driver for two but Velvet’s spinning kick tot he head gets the same. The flipping faceplant finishes Luck at 5:11.

Rating: C. Maybe I’m just missing it, but Velvet is only doing so much for me at the moment. She’s fine enough as a heel and getting better in the ring, but it’s only so much. Again, it doesn’t help that it feels like she’s a champion because Athena isn’t defending her title very often, but there’s only so much you can get out of doing just that.

Nick Wayne is ready to win the Best Of The Super Juniors in New Japan.

Satnam Singh vs. Lord Crewe

Singh unveils a Detroit Pistons jersey because this show is taped in multiple locations. Crewe can’t slam him to start and gets hiptossed down in a hurry. The loud chops in the corner connect and Singh tosses him around some more. The nerve hold goes on for a bit, followed by the chokeslam to finish for Singh at 3:39.

Rating: C-. The key to a giant like Singh is to get him in and out of there quickly and pushing four minutes is going longer than it needs to. You’re only going to get so much out of having him there doing his thing for a slightly extended match. I do like Singh being more of a crowd friendly guy, but keep him out there as an attraction rather than a wrestler and it’ll be a lot better.

Gringo Loco vs. Bandido

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning if Loco wins or lasts the ten minute time limit, he gets a future title shot. They run the ropes to start but then stop for a dance off. A running hurricanrana sends Loco to the floor and Bandido takes him down out there as well. Back in and a springboard spinning crossbody is dropkicked out of the air, setting up a springboard split legged moonsault for two.

A spinning sitout powerbomb gives Loco two but Bandido is back up with a spinning DDT. Bandido’s frog splash gets two but the 21 Plex is blocked. They both go up top and Loco hits a super moonsault Angle Slam (or whatever you would call….that) for two. Bandido is right back up with a super hurricanrana into a Shining Wizard for the win at 6:16 (with Justin Roberts saying he’s the TV Champion).

Rating: B-. This was good stuff, as you probably expected based on who was in there. It’s nice to have Bandido being a fairly regular presence on the show, but it would be nicer to have him do something that feels like a feud. Loco was his usual entertaining self, even if there was no reason to believe he was going to win here.

Atlantis Jr. b. Jay Lethal – Frog splash

Marina Shafir b. Leila Grey – Mother’s Milk

Lee Johnson/Blake Christian b. Spanish Announce Project – Brainbuster onto the knee to Serpentico

Deonna Purrazzo b. Ashley Vox – Venus de Milo

Red Velvet b. Laynie Luck – Flipping faceplant

Satnam Singh b. Lord Crewe – Chokeslam

Bandido b. Gringo Loco – Shining Wizard

