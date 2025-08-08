Hall’s ROH on HonorClub Review 8.7.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: August 7, 2025

Location: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We have four shows left before Death Before Dishonor and one match has been announced (earlier this week on Twitter), as Bandido will defend the World Title against Hechicero. Other than that you can probably guess some matches, but nothing else is officially set. They’ll need to come up with something for the Tag Team and Six Man Titles, as apparently having Dustin Rhodes stand on the apron while his partners lose them was asking too much. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Bandido vs. Gringo Loco

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning that if Loco wins or survives the ten minute time limit, he gets a future title shot. Bandido flips around to start and snaps off a middle rope hurricanrana but Loco sends him outside. Back in and a spinning faceplant puts Bandido down but he’s back up with a quick hurricanrana. Loco shoves him off the top though and hits a split legged moonsault for two. A GTS drops Loco again and Bandido goes up, where he gets caught with a super reverse Spanish Fly. The switchfoot moonsault misses for Loco though and Bandido hits the frog splash for the pin at 5:32.

Rating: B-. They had five minutes to get in a bunch of spots so it was entertaining while it lasted but it didn’t last all that long. That’s not the most thrilling stuff as they were coming in cold with pretty much no reason to believe that Loco was going to win. I’ll take it over the World Champion never being around though so this could have been far worse.

We run down the rest of the card.

Video on Mistico.

Satnam Singh/Jay Lethal vs. GPA/Hunter Holdcraft

Lethal headlocks Holdcraft to start and snaps off the strut. Holdcraft uses the distraction to jump Lethal from behind and some double teaming ensues. Lethal slides away and teases the tag to Singh, which has the jobbers terrified. Singh comes in for the big chops in the corner before chokeslamming GPA over and over (bouncing him off the mat like a ball). The Lethal Injection drops Holdcraft and the big chokeslam finishes GPA at 3:18.

Rating: C. This is in the category of “well, what were you expecting?”. Singh isn’t going to be the next big giant around here so putting him in nothing tag matches is a fine way to go. I’ll take that over having him do important stuff as this could have been a far worse idea. It’s sad that this is the best they have for Lethal though, as he could be working with someone with a brighter future.

Blake Christian and Lee Johnson want the Tag Team Titles. We look at some of their recent success.

Athena/Billie Starkz vs. Missa Kate/Laynie Luck

Athena and Starkz deck them to start fast and it’s Kate getting caught in the wrong corner to start. A running forearm knocks her out and it’s off to Starkz vs. Luck. Athena pulls her off the top and it’s a Swanton from Starkz into a Koji Clutch from Athena for the tap at 2:26.

Post match the hold stays on until the referee gets it broken up.

We look at Dustin Rhodes’ knee injury but there is no word on the future of either title.

Volador Jr./Magnus/Rugido vs. Dark Order

Reynolds and Rugido start things off with Rugido flipping his way out of an armbar. Back up and Reynolds gets a headscissors choke in the ropes before it’s off to Magnus. Some running shoulders to Uno don’t work and it’s Uno getting caught in a triple team. Uno has to save his mask and neckbreakers Magnus, which is enough for the tag off to Silver. Magnus gets caught in the corner for a parade of running clotheslines but the triple flipping slam is broken up. Instead it’s a suplex into a top rope elbow into la majistral to give Volador the pin on Uno at 6:27.

Rating: B-. As usual, the luchadors are fun stars to have around for a one off match like this. In this case though, there is a very good chance that the Six Man Tag Team Titles will be available in the near future so this might have an impact later on. The rapid fire lucha offense was fun as always, even if the match was nothing that we haven’t seen a bunch of times.

QT Marshall mocks Paul Walter Hauser’s career as an actor and now Hauser is obsessed with him. This isn’t a fantasy land so next week, Hauser can show up to watch his match. Then they can deal with their issues.

Video on Mascara Dorada.

Mistico/Mascara Dorada vs. Lee Johnson/Blake Christian

Christian and Dorada start things off with Christian getting in a cheap shot to start fast. They both bounce off the ropes and Dorada kicks him in the head, meaning it’s off to Mistico vs. Johnson. Everything breaks down rather quickly with Christian and Johnson being sent out to the floor. The stereo dives are broken up so it’s a pair of handspring elbows to drop Christian and Johnson instead.

Back in and Johnson drops Dorada onto the top rope for a splash from the top, leaving Christian to send him into the barricade. A basement forearm gives Johnson two but Dorada is up for the tag without much trouble. Everything breaks down and Christian hits a superkick to Dorada, followed by a suicide dive to Mistico. Back in and we get a parade of superkicks, followed by everyone being planted to leave all four down. Dorada hurricanranas Christian to the floor and drops Johnson, leaving Mistico to grab La Mistica for the tap at 10:01.

Rating: B-. This was the kind of entertaining match you would expect from Mistico and Dorada, but at the same time, I have no idea why you would build up Christian and Johnson for the sake of putting the CMLL guys over. Unless the CMLL guys are going after the Tag Team Titles (not likely), this continues to leave the belts mostly high and dry for the sake of pushing stars who don’t need the wins. I don’t quite get the thinking here, but at least the match was good.

Results

Bandido b. Gringo Loco – Frog splash

Satnam Singh/Jay Lethal b. GPA/Hunter Holdcraft – Chokeslam to GPA

Athena/Billie Starkz b. Missa Kate/Laynie Luck – Koji Clutch to Luck

Volador Jr./Magnus/Rugido b. Dark Order – La majistral to Uno

Mistico/Mascara Dorada b. Blake Christian/Lee Johnson – La Mistica to Johnson

