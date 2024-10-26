Hall’s Smackdown Review – 10.24.24  

Smackdown

Date: October 25, 2024

Location: Barclays Center, New York City, New York

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

We’re just over a week away from Crown Jewel and the big story this week is that Raw World Champion Gunther will be here to confront Smackdown World Champion Coy Rhodes. The problem is they’re going to have to find a way around the low stakes that come with the Crown Jewel Title. Other than that, the Bloodline will likely get its usual focus. Let’s get to it.

Randy Orton gets this week’s walk through the back to the Gorilla Position…where he stops to talk to HHH in a conversation we can’t hear. With that done, Orton hits the ring and wants to know why he can’t face Kevin Owens. Since Nick Aldis has said it was above his pay grade, he wants HHH out here right now to make the match, because otherwise it feels like HHH is protecting Owens. Cue HHH, who guesses we have to do this. Orton thinks HHH is protecting Owens, but the match isn’t going to happen.

HHH says he’s trying to protect Orton, which gets a gasp from the crowd. Orton drops to a knee next to the ropes before HHH talks about how Owens will turn on anyone at any time. HHH: “You know what that’s like, you do.” But then Owens trusted Orton and Cody Rhodes and HHH is worried. Orton just came back from 18 months away and Orton could put him away permanently.

Orton didn’t want Paul Levesque out here, but rather the guy who broke into Orton’s home with a sledgehammer and threw him through a window. He wants to be allowed to handle this the same way they have for years, right in this ring. The fans are behind it and HHH hopes they know what they’re wanting. HHH makes the match at Crown Jewel. That’s a big time match and they needed to make it feel special.

Long recap of Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

It’s the rubber match with the series tied at 3-3 so LA Knight is guest referee. This is also billed as Game 7, which is fine for a sports metaphor but sounds really weird in wrestling. Knight is wearing the US Title as he counts two off Andrade’s early rollup. Back up and Hayes uses Knight as a shield to get in a cheap shot (Knight doesn’t approve) but Andrade sends him out to the floor. The big flip dive over the top takes Hayes out on the floor and we take a break.

Back with Andrade hitting the springboard flipping reverse Spanish Fly, only for Hayes to hit the spinning faceplant for the same. Andrade gets his own rollup but the kickout sends him onto Knight. That means Hayes’ rollup doesn’t get a count so Andrade hits Two Amigos, with the third being reversed into a suplex cutter. Knight doesn’t feel like counting and instead pulls Hayes outside and sends him over the announcers’ table. Both of them get BFT’s and Knight throws it out at 9:46.

Rating: B-. The action was good while it lasted but this was more about setting up the triple threat match which has been the pretty obvious goal for a good while now. That’s not a bad thing, though Knight has been acting rather heelish lately. He certainly isn’t going to turn or do anything insane like that, but there is very little heroic in what he has been doing.

Post match Knight declares himself the winner. Cole and Graves are split on the decision.

Nia Jax is annoyed that Tiffany Stratton was gone last week and has gotten Candice LeRae to take her place. Stratton isn’t pleased.

Nick Aldis yells at LA Knight and makes a triple threat match at Crown Jewel. Aldis didn’t say it was a title match but I’d guess that’s implied.

Naomi vs. Candice LeRae

Indi Hartwell is here with LeRae, who works on the arm to start but Naomi easily powers out. An ax kick gives Naomi two but LeRae is back with a Downward Spiral onto the apron. We take a break and come back with a frustrated LeRae hammering on Naomi and grabbing the neck crank. Naomi fights up and hits a quick hanging faceplant for two, followed by a springboard spinning kick to the face for the same. LeRae’s neckbreaker out of the corner sends Naomi outside, where Hartwell gets in a posting. Cue Bayley to take out Hartwell, leaving Naomi to hit a Bubba Bomb for the pin at 8:54.

Rating: C. They didn’t have much time to do anything here as, again, the match was cut off by the break. Otherwise, this was something of a makeup for last week, as LeRae got the big upset so Naomi needed to get a win back (even if she didn’t get pinned last week). I can go for more of LeRae, but she still doesn’t feel like she is ready to jump up to the next level.

Here is Cody Rhodes for a chat, but Gunther interrupts his entrance. Gunther asks Cody what he wants to talk about, but Cody says it should be obvious. Gunther apologizes for bringing Cody’s daughter into this because that wasn’t necessary. He finds it interesting that Cody keeps trying to do something for someone else. Wrestlemania was about making Dusty Rhodes happy and then he wanted the John Cena schedule to live up to Cena’s reputation.

If you take everything out of this, what does Cody want from this match? Cody says you can’t take the people out of this and he grants them their WHOA, which Gunther cut off. Where was Gunther yesterday and the day before that? Cody was in Las Vegas promoting Wrestlemania while Gunther couldn’t bother getting out of bed.

Gunther says he gets the same requests but has the guts to say no to everyone. On the other hand, Cody has to keep saying yes because if he stops saying yes, his story is over. That makes Cody a gutless champion and secondary to him. Cody says that his career is based on guts, which is what it takes to do this, and the fight is on. Ludwig Kaiser comes in for the brawl but Randy Orton makes the save. This was the best segment in the build to the match yet, but egads it still feels like something we have to get through rather than an interesting match.

We recap the Bloodline beating down Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso to end last week’s show, then going to Raw to cost Jey Uso the Intercontinental Title.

The three GM’s are in the back to announce that Bianca Belair/Jade Cargill will be defending the Women’s Tag Team Titles in a four way against Chelsea Green/Piper Niven, Meta Four and Damage CTRL at Crown Jewel.

Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY

For a future Tag Team Title shot and commentary goes over Shelley’s influence on the current generation. Sabin comes in off a blind tag and the Dream Sequence gets two on Ciampa. Gargano comes in for a jawbreaker into a basement dropkick for two and it’s already back to Ciampa. The Guns hit their own Meet In The Middle on the apron but Gargano hits the slingshot spear, meaning it’s the DIY double applause as we take a break.

Back with Sabin fighting out of trouble and a Downward Spiral/missile dropkick combination gets two. Gargano’s rolling kick to the head hits Sabin and there’s a running knee to give Ciampa two of his own. Meet In The Middle is broken up and Gargano superkicks Ciampa by mistake, meaning Skull & Bones can finish Gargano at 11:20.

Rating: B. This is how you build up a team, as the Guns get another win over some former champions in a good match. The Guns have hit the ground running here and it wouldn’t surprise me to see them getting a title shot at Crown Jewel. At the same time, commentary was putting the team over hard, as they were explaining the Guns’ history and telling stories about them. That’s a great bonus and has helped so much.

Post match here is the Bloodline and post break, Solo Sikoa demands acknowledgment. The OTC chants get on Sikoa’s nerves and the Guns introduces themselves. The Guns are ready anyplace anytime, so Sikoa says let’s do it right now. Nick Aldis says no but Shelley says if the Bloodline wants to do it, now, let’s do it.

Tag Team Titles: Bloodline vs. Motor City Machine Guns

The Guns are challenging and knock the champs outside, only for the dives to be cut off as we take a break. Back with the fans wanting Roman (Reigns) and Shelley fighting back. Sikoa gets on the apron but here is Jimmy Uso to cut him off. Jacob Fatu joins Fatu in the beatdown but here is Roman Reigns to help brawl the villains to the back. We’re down to two on two and Sabin dropkicks Tama down, only to walk into a spinebuster. The referee is bumped so the Tongas grab chairs but here is Jey Uso to take Loa out with a superkick and a spear. Skull & Bones gives us new champions at 7:25.

Rating: C+. Remember how I said the previous match is how you make stars? This was the upgraded version, as the Guns don’t just hit the ground running but score another major win in the process. The match was little more than a backdrop for the big fight with the Bloodlines and there is nothing wrong with that. Awesome moment here and the kind of insanity that worked, as the Bloodline was already playing with a big advantage.

Post match the Guns leave and Jimmy comes back. Jey isn’t sure about this but we get the big hug for the reunion to end the show (Guns vs. Usos at say the Rumble works fine for me). This was a huge moment as the road now turns to Survivor Series and WarGames, but the good guys are going to need one more name. Either that’s a random new member of the team, or they might need an Honorary Uce.

Results

Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade went to a no contest

Naomi b. Candice LeRae – Bubba Bomb

Motor City Machine Guns b. DIY – Skull & Bones to Gargano

Motor City Machine Guns b. Bloodline – Skull & Bones to Tama

