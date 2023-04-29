Hall’s Smackdown Review – 4.28.23 (WWE Draft)  

Smackdown

Date: April 28, 2023

Location: American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

It’s a huge week as we have the first night of the 2023 Draft. Half of the roster will be picked tonight with the other half going on Raw, which should make for quite the double shot. In addition, the Usos are getting their rematch against Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens for the Tag Team Titles. Let’s get to it.

Here is HHH to welcome us to the show. Anyone on Raw or Smackdown is eligible to be drafted, with half of the roster being picked tonight and half on Raw. There will also be some select NXT names eligible. The new rosters will officially begin on Monday May 8, after Backlash. We’ll start with the first four picks in Round One:

Smackdown

Bloodline (Paul Heyman/Solo Sikoa/Roman Reigns)

Bianca Belair (Raw Women’s Champion)

Monday Night Raw

Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch

With that out of the way, HHH brings out the Usos, who promise to get their titles back. They dedicate the win to Roman Reigns, who hasn’t gotten back to them since Wrestlemania (even after sending him a message in a bottle). Cue Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, with the latter thinking it is interesting that Reigns hasn’t gotten back to them yet. If that is the case, why are they out here dedicating a match to him? And they weren’t even drafted with him! Zayn is about to say they are leaving with the titles but Jey cuts him off to say that isn’t happening. Jimmy says Kevin is going to turn on Zayn, which doesn’t sit well with Owens.

Bianca Belair, in Northern Ireland, is happy to be Smackdown Women’s Champion. I’ll take that over another awkward swapping ceremony.

Butch vs. LA Knight

This is fallout from Knight running his mouth last week after Smackdown. Butch knocks him down to start and scores with the stomp to the arm. Knight gets caught in the ropes for some Sheamus style forearms to the chest before an armbar sends Knight right back to the ropes. A drop onto the apron puts Butch in trouble though and we take a break. Back with Butch kicking him in the head and going up top, only to have Knight run the ropes to superplex him back down. Butch sends him to the floor but gets sent to the post for his efforts. Blunt Force Trauma gives Knight the pin at 8:00.

Rating: C. Maybe we’re FINALLY getting somewhere with Knight, who actually managed to get a win. It’s not the biggest and he had to cheat a bit, but it’s better than looking up at the lights again. Knight is someone who seems like he could be a mega star around here and he was perfectly fine in the ring here, so hopefully things are changing around a bit.

Paul Heyman gives the Usos a pep talk about winning the titles back tonight. As he talks, he hands Solo Sikoa the tape to get his thumb ready.

It’s time for the second round, with Rob Van Dam (very nice reception) and Michael Hayes of all people presenting.

Smackdown

Street Profits

Edge

Monday Night Raw

Imperium

Matt Riddle

Street Profits vs. Ricochet/Braun Strowman vs. LWO

Strowman throws out Wilde and Ford to start before tossing Ricochet (who crosses himself for protection) on top of everyone else as we take a break. Back with Del Toro kicking Ricochet on top, with Wilde following with a big lip dive onto the Profits. Strowman starts wrecking people but the Train gets cut off with a big running flip dive from Dawkins. Ricochet dives on him as well but misses a 450. That means it’s the Anointment into the Cash Out to give Ford the pin on Ricochet at 7:37.

Rating: B-. This was exactly what it should have been (minus the break in a match that didn’t need one) as you had people running around and doing whatever they could think of for a bit. Strowman continues to be great as a monster who can run people over, even if Dawkins has been a bit of kryptonite for him in recent weeks. Throw in the LWO not taking the pin for once and it’s even better.

Video on Damien Priest vs. Bad Bunny at Backlash.

Here are JBL and Teddy Long to announce the third round picks:

Smackdown

Bobby Lashley

OC (Michin, Good Brothers, AJ Styles)

Monday Night Raw

Drew McIntyre (nice to see him mentioned)

Miz

Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville

Chelsea Green is here with Deville. Vega gets taken down to start and hammered in the corner, only to get sent outside. Green offers a distraction though and Deville takes over again, setting up the chinlock. Deville misses a running shot though and gets rolled up to give Vega the pin at 3:06.

Rating: C-. Nothing much on the action but this was all about getting Vega a pin to boost her up before the beating at Backlash. It’s hard to fathom Vega as a serious contender and thankfully commentary was making it clear that she has a prayer’s chance at best. The hometown pop should be great, but a win like this is only going to take her so far.

Post match Green tries to come in but cue Rhea Ripley (BIG positive reaction there) to scare her off. Riptide to Vega is countered into a DDT though and Ripley bails.

Post break Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar give Vega some praise and a pep talk.

Here is the OC for a chat but cue Valhalla and the Viking Raiders to cut them off. Styles even steps back so the numbers are even, with the OC quickly cleaning house. We even get a Phenomenal Forearm to Erik as AJ’s ankle must be feeling better.

Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg (who towers over Shawn) are here for the final round picks:

Smackdown

Damage Ctrl

Alba Fyre/Isla Dawn (NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions)

Monday Night Raw

Shinsuke Nakamura

Indi Hartwell (NXT Women’s Champion)

Shawn is devastated by the news (Dogg: “I don’t know if you can lose your smile twice.”).

At the Performance Center, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance want a Women’s Tag Team Title shot next week on NXT.

Karrion Kross jumps Shinsuke Nakamura.

Paul Heyman gives the Usos one more pep talk.

We look at the unveiling of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Draft recap.

Tag Team Titles: Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn vs. Usos

The Usos (alone) are challenging and jump the champs to start fast, with Zayn being posted. Owens and the Usos get back inside with Owens getting superkicked a few times as we take a break. Back with Owens favoring his knee but managing to get over to Zayn to pick up the pace. The big running flip dive takes out the Usos on the floor, followed by the Blue Thunder Bomb for two on Jey.

We take another break and come back with Owens getting the hot tag, setting up the swinging superplex on Jimmy. The Swanton gives Owens two and we cut to the back where Paul Heyman gets a phone call from Roman Reigns. Heyman tells Solo Sikoa that tonight is his night, which sends Sikoa to the ring.

Sami dives into Jey’s superkick but Owens Stunners Jey for two. Cue Sikoa but Matt Riddle jumps him before anything can happen. More superkicks get two on Owens but he staggers up and slugs away anyway. Zayn breaks up the 1D though and it’s a Stunner into the Helluva Kick to retain the titles at 17:41.

Rating: B. It was a good match but it was also coming off a great match on the biggest stage of them all, so there was quite the shadow to get out of here. The Usos losing is by far the more interesting option, as them feeling Roman Reigns’ wrath should be great. I’m not sure what we are going to see next in the story, but it is going to be coming off of a good main event.

Sikoa looks on from the crowd as the Usos know they’re in trouble to end the show.

