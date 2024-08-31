Hall’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Review  

Bash In Berlin 2024

Date: August 31, 2024

Location: Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

We’re over in Germany for this one as WWE continues to do all kinds of international shows. In this case it’s not exactly a deep card with only five matches, but those matches should all be quite the spectacles. Odds are the main event will see Gunther defending the Raw World Title against Randy Orton so let’s get to it.

The opening video talks about how WWE is in the what’s next business and what’s next is Berlin. We get a look at how the show is set up and how the matches came together. It’s a nice concept and not something they have really done before.

Smackdown World Title: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Rhodes is defending and may have a bad knee coming in. They stare at each other for a good while to start before finally locking up. Owens knocks him down and sends Rhodes into the ropes, where the Cody Cutter is blocked (the knee looked fine there). A kick to the face staggers Rhodes and they glare at each other as things are getting a bit more intense. Owens misses a charge and gets sent outside, where he cuts off a dive to send Rhodes into the apron.

Rhodes knocks him away though and now the suicide dive can connect. Back in and Rhodes starts in on the arm with a short armscissors before switching over to a Figure Four. The rope is reached so Owens sends him to the apron and then into the barricade. Owens hits a frog splash off the apron to crush the ribs again, setting up a waistlock back inside. Rhodes fights out again and snaps off the powerslam for two before they both need a breather.

A German suplex sends Rhodes flying but he’s right back with the Cody Cutter for two. They go up top with Owens hitting a super Regal Roll (good impact on the landing) for two more and they get another breather. A Disaster Kick is countered into a Stunner attempt which is countered into Cross Rhodes for two as the fans approve again. They go to the corner again and Owens hits the swinging superplex for a rather delayed two.

Back up and they strike it out with Rhodes getting the better of things but the Cody Cutter fails as the knee gives out. Owens can’t bring himself to attack the bad knee (Barrett: “FORGET THAT! JUST GET THE VICTORY!”) so they go outside…where Owens begrudgingly kicks the knee out. He can’t bring himself to use the apron powerbomb though, instead hitting the Stunner for two back inside. Another Stunner gets another two but the Swanton hits raised knees. Cross Rhodes retains the title at 23:14.

Rating: B-. This had its moments but it never got to that next level. It didn’t help that the big question was whether Owens would go evil, which only gets you so far when it was almost impossible to believe that he was going to win. That was the problem from the start of the setup to the match and it held them back a good bit.

Post match Rhodes tries to talk to Owens, who is rather upset. Owens does hug him though and things seem ok, even with Owens shoving the camera away.

We recap Isla Dawn/Alba Fyre defending the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Jade Cargill/Bianca Belair. Dawn and Fyre won the titles in a surprise earlier this year and are defending them against the monster challengers while being huge underdogs.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Jade Cargill/Bianca Belair vs. Isla Dawn/Alba Fyre

Dawn and Fyre are defending. Belair starts against…well both champions actually, but Cargill comes in to start with a double brawl. We settle down to Belair stomping Fyre into the corner and raining down some right hands, only for Dawn to offer a quick distraction. Dawn sends Belair shoulder first into the post and the beating continues on the floor, with Cargill having to be held back.

Back in and a knee to the head gets two on Belair and we hit the chinlock. A sunset flip doesn’t work for Belair as a blind tag lets Fyre hit a Meteora to take her back down. Fyre grabs a tornado and even manages to dropkick Cargill in the process. Belair avoids a charge into the corner and grabs a suplex, setting up the big tag to Cargill. A Jackhammer gets two on Dawn, who is slapping her knee off the landing.

Everything breaks down again and the Gory Bomb/Downward Spiral combination gets two on Belair with Cargill making the save. Something like a double gorilla press plants Fyre, allowing Cargill to Dominator Belair onto her for two. The Swanton/backbreaker combination doesn’t work (Dawn is holding her knee again) and Cargill throws Cargill into the barricade. That leaves Fyre to get spinebustered into the assisted German suplex for the pin and the titles at 11:57.

Rating: B-. That was a surprise as I wouldn’t have bet on the match getting that good. At the same time, it’s another case of a pretty short lived title reign where the belts bounce around again. Belair and Cargill can be the super dominant team, but that isn’t going to matter if they’re only holding the things for a few months at a time.

We recap CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a strap match. These two have hated each other for months, mainly with Punk being on the shelf due to an injury. Despite that, McIntyre attacked Punk and stole a bracelet that symbolizes Punk’s family. McIntyre beat Punk at Summerslam with the help of an overzealous special referee, leaving Punk to want a strap match so he can punish McIntyre without letting him get away.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Strap match where you touch all four corners in a row to win (and thankfully we have the lights over the corners to help keep score), though if your momentum is broken, the lights reset. McIntyre jumps him before the bell and the beating is on outside, with Punk being sent into the steps and onto the announcers’ table. They get inside, where McIntyre ties the strap to Punk’s wrist as the beating is on.

Punk is sent outside again, with McIntyre pulling him into the apron before whipping away back inside. McIntyre poses quite a bit though and the delay lets Punk hit a quick GTS. Rather than go for the buckles though, Punk whips away and hits a neckbreaker, with McIntyre bailing out to the floor. That lets Punk pull him into the apron just like McIntyre did earlier, setting up a stomp to the hand.

They go onto the announcers’ table, where the Futureshock is countered into a backdrop. Punk fires off some chops but McIntyre slams him on a chair to cut things off. Punk has a cut over his eye so McIntyre hammers away but Punk comes back with the running knee into the corner bulldog. The table is set up, which takes the better part of ever, allowing McIntyre to come back with the Claymore.

McIntyre hits three buckles, only for Punk to go straight to the floor and pull him face first into a chair in the corner. Back up and McIntyre throws him through a table at ringside for the huge crash. Punk gets back in so McIntyre carries him around, with Punk hitting the same three buckles. The fight over the fourth buckle is enough for the referee to reset both counts so they slug it out again.

Punk grabs a Sharpshooter and McIntyre taps to no avail, eventually blacking out from the pain. That’s good for two buckles but McIntyre cuts him off again and hits a neckbreaker for the reset. McIntyre nips up and NOW we get serious as he whips out the bracelet. A Claymore drops Punk but he comes back up with the GTS to get us back to even. Punk touches a buckle, hits a GTS, touches a buckle, hits a GTS, touches a buckle, hits a GTS, steals the bracelet back, and touches the fourth buckle to win at 19:10.

Rating: B+. This was the kind of brutal, violent match that it needed to be and there is nothing wrong with that. What matters here is getting Punk a win to show that he can still do this and while he didn’t have to pin McIntyre or make him tap, he beat him within an inch of his life and made him tap in the Sharpshooter. That’s a heck of a way to put Punk over and odds are we’re heading for a rubber match, perhaps inside the Cell. Awesome fight here, with the right result.

German announcer Sebastian Hackl is in the ring to announce that this is the highest grossing arena show in WWE history. I believe that was set earlier this year at Backlash in France so they’re doing pretty well with these things.

We recap the Terror Twins vs. Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio turned on Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan, meaning Damian Priest (also betrayed by the team) and Ripley are out for revenge.

Terror Twins vs. Judgment Day

Priest goes off on Dominik in the corner to start and the fans rather approve. Mysterio gets kicked in the face and the fans want Mami. That’s exactly what they get so it’s off to Morgan, who gets planed with an easy suplex. It’s back to Priest but a quick distraction lets Dominik send him into the steps to take over. Another Morgan distraction lets Dominik grab a chinlock, with Cole absolutely losing his mind over the officiating.

A suplex is countered into the Broken Arrow though and it’s back to Ripley to clean house. The basement dropkick hits Morgan and Ripley gets to face Dominik. After a failed reconciliation attempt, Ripley fires off some clotheslines and grabs a figure four necklock (how the whole thing started with them) but has to take out Morgan. Riptide is loaded up but Morgan makes the save and unloads in the corner.

Something like a la majistral bomb gets two on Ripley but she kicks Morgan in the face. Priest comes back in and we get stereo Razor’s Edges to the villains. Cue Carlito and JD McDonagh, with the distraction letting Morgan hit a sunset powerbomb to send Ripley into the barricade.

Cue Finn Balor to drop Priest, allowing Dominik to hit a 619. The frog splash gets two but it’s back to Morgan, who can’t hit Oblivion. Something like a springboard Codebreaker drops Ripley but Priest wrecks the a bunch of people on the floor. Dominik has to save Balor from South Of Heaven but gets dropped with a clothesline. That leaves Ripley to Riptide Morgan for the pin at 14:17.

Rating: B. The Terror Twins are about as easy of a concept as you can get today in wrestling: they’re big, they look cool, they beat people up, they pose and soak in the cheers. On even footing, there is no reason for Dominik and Morgan to have a chance here and that’s exactly what happened once the odds got evened up. This evened things up a bit after Summerslam and there is a good chance we’re going to some rubber matches at Bad Blood. Really fun stuff here, with the Terror Twins being a hit.

We recap Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the former’s Raw World Title. Gunther beat Orton in the King Of The Ring finals earlier this year but Orton’s shoulder wasn’t down, meaning it’s time for a rematch. Orton wants to win the title, but he wants Gunther to see the RKO coming.

Raw World Title: Randy Orton vs. Gunther

Gunther is defending and Ludwig Kaiser handles his introduction. We pause for the fans to chant for Gunther before they go with some grappling on the mat. Back up and Gunther soaks in some more cheers before going for a chickenwing. With that broken up, Gunther tries a chinlock as the fans are already deeming this awesome. That doesn’t last long either and the fans are it again, this time with Orton going along with them to play a little mental chess.

Orton takes him into the corner and stomps him down before starting in on the arm again. Gunther knocks him outside but this time Orton sends Gunther into the steps to take over. That lets Orton work on the arm, including sending it into the steps again. Orton drops him onto the announcers’ table and then slams the arm onto it for a bonus. Back in and Gunther tries a sleeper but Orton goes right back to the arm to cut him off again. The chinlock goes on for a bit, followed by a fall away slam to send Gunther flying.

Gunther fights up and slugs away but Orton cuts him off with a clothesline. There’s the snap powerslam for two and Orton puts him up top and the superplex brings him back down. They strike it out in the corner, with Orton going to the eye to cut off a comeback attempt. The hanging DDT plants Gunther and now we get an RKO chant. The RKO is countered into the German suplex though and Gunther hits a dropkick into the frog splash for two.

Gunther tries the powerbomb but the bar arm gives out again. Some more attempts have the same results but the fifth attempt connects for two. Back up and Orton hits an RKO out of nowhere for two and we get a bit of a breather. They go outside again with Orton dropping him onto the steps and then piling said steps up in front of the announcers’ table. Orton eventually drops him through the table and heads back inside but the RKO is blocked.

The sleeper goes on so Orton drives him into the corner, eventually breaking it up. That’s fine with Gunther, who chops him in the back and grabs the sleeper again, including some elbows to the neck. Orton breaks it up again so Gunther elbows away again and grabs the sleeper (also again) and Orton is finally out to retain the title at 34:25.

Rating: B+. This was a rather good back and forth match, though it was starting to draw near the end as things just kept going. What matters though is that Gunther gets the big decisive win over Orton, which had been missing since their first match. Gunther is likely to hold the title for a long time and getting a clean win over Orton is a good way to go for a first title defense. The crowd was the focus again as usual, but their hero won in the end, as he should have. Strong main event here, but it probably went about ten minutes too long.

They shake hands to end the show.

Results

Cody Rhodes b. Kevin Owens – Cross Rhodes

Bianca Belair/Jade Cargill b. Isla Dawn/Alba Fyre – Assisted German suplex to Fyre

CM Punk b. Drew McIntyre – Punk touched all four buckles

Terror Twins b. Judgment Day – Riptide to Morgan

Gunther b. Randy Orton – Sleeper

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.